Steelers Vs. Titans 2020 Week 7: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2020 Week 7
Pittsburgh Steelers (5-0) vs. Tennessee Titans (5-0)
Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET
Site: Nissan Stadium (69,143) • Nashville, TN
Playing Surface: Natural Grass
TV Coverage: CBS
Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analysis), Evan Washburn (sideline reporter)
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analysis), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (analysis)
Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Titans -1.5
Week 7 NFL TV CBS coverage map via @506sports
#Steelers #Titans #PITvsTEN https://t.co/lOGswlNJtw pic.twitter.com/2gnWlKhM8k
— Steelers Depot 🏆👑 (@Steelersdepot) October 21, 2020
Trends:
Pittsburgh are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games.
The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Pittsburgh’s last 13 games.
Pittsburgh are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games.
Pittsburgh are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games against Tennessee.
The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Pittsburgh’s last 9 games on the road.
The total has gone OVER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games when playing on the road against Tennessee.
Pittsburgh are 2-4 ATS in their last 6 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
Pittsburgh are 6-1 SU in their last 7 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference South division.
Pittsburgh are 10-1 SU in their last 11 games played in October.
Tennessee are 2-4 ATS in their last 6 games.
The total has gone OVER in 5 of Tennessee’s last 6 games.
Tennessee are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games.
The total has gone OVER in 4 of Tennessee’s last 5 games against Pittsburgh.
The total has gone OVER in 8 of Tennessee’s last 9 games at home.
The total has gone OVER in 6 of Tennessee’s last 7 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh.
Tennessee are 7-1 SU in their last 8 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
Tennessee are 6-2 SU in their last 8 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.
Tennessee are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games played in October.
Tennessee are 8-4 ATS in their last 12 games played in week 7.
Steelers Injuries
CB Mike Hilton (shoulder) – Out
FB Derek Watt (hamstring) – Out
Titans Injuries:
None
Weather:
Game Release:Pittsburgh Steelers at Tennessee Titans Game Release (Oct. 25)
Game Capsule:Week 7 NFL Capsules-7