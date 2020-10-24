Steelers Vs. Titans 2020 Week 7: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2020 Week 7

Pittsburgh Steelers (5-0) vs. Tennessee Titans (5-0)

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Site: Nissan Stadium (69,143) • Nashville, TN

Playing Surface: Natural Grass

TV Coverage: CBS

Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analysis), Evan Washburn (sideline reporter)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analysis), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (analysis)

Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Titans -1.5

Trends:

Pittsburgh are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Pittsburgh’s last 13 games.

Pittsburgh are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games.

Pittsburgh are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games against Tennessee.

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Pittsburgh’s last 9 games on the road.

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games when playing on the road against Tennessee.

Pittsburgh are 2-4 ATS in their last 6 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

Pittsburgh are 6-1 SU in their last 7 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference South division.

Pittsburgh are 10-1 SU in their last 11 games played in October.

Tennessee are 2-4 ATS in their last 6 games.

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Tennessee’s last 6 games.

Tennessee are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games.

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Tennessee’s last 5 games against Pittsburgh.

The total has gone OVER in 8 of Tennessee’s last 9 games at home.

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Tennessee’s last 7 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh.

Tennessee are 7-1 SU in their last 8 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

Tennessee are 6-2 SU in their last 8 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

Tennessee are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games played in October.

Tennessee are 8-4 ATS in their last 12 games played in week 7.

Steelers Injuries

CB Mike Hilton (shoulder) – Out

FB Derek Watt (hamstring) – Out

Titans Injuries:

None

Weather:

NASHVILLE WEATHER



Game Release:

Game Capsule: