Steelers Protected Practice Squad Players For Week 6 Same As Week 5

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now named their four protected practice squad players for Week 6 and the list includes no real surprises

The Tuesday list of Steelers protracted practice players for Week 6 includes Henry Mondeaux, outside linebacker Jayrone Elliott, wide receiver Deon Cain and running back Wendell Smallwood. That’s the same four practice squad players the Steelers protected a week ago.

Mondeaux and Smallwood have been protected every week so far this season by the Steelers. Cain and Elliot, on the other hand, have both been on the protected list a several times this season.

The Steelers elevated unprotected running back Trey Edmunds from their practice squad this pas Saturday and he dressed and played against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Edmunds, according to the NFL’s Monday transaction sheet,, has now since reverted back to the Steelers practice squad.

Edmunds was promoted for the Week 5 game against the Eagles due to fullback Derek Watt missing the game with a hamstring injury. The Steelers are hoping to get Watt back for their Week 6 home game against the Cleveland Browns. If he can’t play come Sunday, Edmunds might be elevated again from the practice squad on Saturday evening.