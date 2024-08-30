The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ QB1 Decision, Seumalo Injury, Aiyuk Saga Ending, Pickens’ Future & More

Season 15, Episode 17 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers officially naming QB Russell Wilson as their starter for the 2024 season.

We move on to discuss the eight players the Steelers have signed to their practice squad and a few others who will supposedly be signed soon.

Is rookie DL Logan Lee headed to the Reserve/Injured list with the designated to return designation? We attempt to answer that question.

Steelers G Isaac Seumalo is now dealing with a pec injury that could sideline him for multiple weeks, so Alex and I discuss that news. We also discuss which player is likely to start in his place at left guard until he is able to return to action.

The San Francisco 49ers finally signed WR Brandon Aiyuk to a contract extension and thus ends that long-running saga. We talk about that news, the reports that followed that news, the contract, and if the Steelers were ever really close to trading for Aiyuk and when the highest probability of that happening likely was.

With the Aiyuk saga over, Alex and I discuss the storylines we expect to surface moving forward. We talk if any needle mover will be added at the wide receiver position before the start of the 2024 regular season.

What will happen with Steelers WR George Pickens next offseason? Will his contract situation produce a lot of ongoing news and maybe some drama throughout next summer? We think that just might be the case and we tell you why we both think that.

With the Aiyuk situation now behind us, Alex and I discuss the final work the Steelers are expected to get done in the next several days when it comes to contract extensions. Will RB Najee Harris get an extension? We discuss the Steelers’ 2024 cash situation and more to wind this show down.

This 106-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted, and we close things by answering a few emails that we recently received from listeners.

