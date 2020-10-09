Steelers Friday Injury Report Week 5: Derek Watt, Marcus Allen Ruled Out For Eagles Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released what will likely be their final injury report of Week 5 ahead of the team’s Sunday’s home game against the Philadelphia Eagles and the Friday offering shows that two players have now officially been ruled out for that contest.

After failing to practice all week, Steelers fullback Derek Watt (hamstring) and linebacker Marcus Allen (foot) have both officially been ruled out for the team’s Sunday home game at Heinz Field against the Eagles. Both players suffered their respective injuries in the team’s Week 3 home win against the Houston Texans.

This will mark the first NFL game that Derek Watt has missed in his career. It will now be interesting to see if the Steelers promote running back Trey Edmunds from the practice squad on Sunday to help fill in for Wat on special teams.

With Allen now officially sidelined for Sunday’s game, we could see second-year inside linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III dress against the Eagles, Gilbert has yet to dress for a game this season.

As previously reported, Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (knee) is good to go for Sunday after practicing fully on Friday. Watt did not receive a game status designation on the team’s injury report. He said on Friday during his media session that he’ll play against the Eagles.

Also good to go for Sunday are cornerback Joe Haden (illness), wide receiver Diontae Johnson (toe), center Maurkice Pouncey (not injury related), quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related), wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), and defensive end Stephon Tuitt (not injury related). All six players practiced fully again on Friday and none received game status designations on the week-ending injury report.