Week 5 Friday Injury Updates: Steelers T.J. Watt Good To Go; Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery Ruled Out

The final Week 5 injury report for the Sunday game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles won’t be out for a few more hours but there are some interesting updates to pass along before that happens.

First, Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (knee) said on Friday during his media session that he practiced on Friday and that he will play Sunday against the Eagles. Watt was added to the Steelers injury report on Thursday with a knee injury and listed as not practicing earlier in the day.

T.J. Watt said via zoom just now he feels great, he practiced well today, and will be ready to go for Sunday, 'no doubt.' — Teresa Varley (@Teresa_Varley) October 9, 2020

T.J. Watt on his knee: I feel great. I practiced well today, I was flying around. I'll be ready to go on Sunday. — Missi Matthews (@missi_matthews) October 9, 2020

Watt reportedly said on Friday that he was “flying around” during practice earlier in the day and that there’s “no doubt” he’ll play on Sunday against the Eagles.

The Eagles also had some Friday morning news concerning one of their key injured players and it was not positive in nature.

According to Eagles head coach Doug Pederson on Friday, wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (illness) has been ruled out for the team’s Sunday road game against the Steelers. Jeffery has not played in a game for the Eagles this season. At the start of the week the Eagles had hope that he would be back on the field against the Steelers.

Stay tuned for the official Friday injury reports for both teams later on in the afternoon.