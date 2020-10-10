Steelers Elevate RB Trey Edmunds From Practice Squad On Saturday

The Pittsburgh Steelers made one transaction on Saturday and it’s one that isn’t totally unexpected.

According to the team on Saturday, running back Trey Edmunds has been elevated to the active roster from the practice squad.

Edmunds, who has been on the Steelers practice squad all season, will now likely dress on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles and play on specials teams. His promotion from the practice squad was needed with Steelers fullback Derek Watt being ruled out for Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury.

Last season, Edmunds, the brother of Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds, registered 6 total special teams tackles.

Last season, Trey Edmunds played in 11 games for the Steelers and registered 22 carries for 92 yards and had six receptions for another 48 yards. He also had one interception on a fake punt in the team’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Edmunds’ elevation on Saturday now means the Steelers will have six inactive players for their Sunday game against the Eagles. That list of six players should include Watt, linebacker Marcus Allen, guard Derwin Gray, tight end Zach Gentry, quarterback Joshua Dobbs and defensive tackle Carlos Davis.