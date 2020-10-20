P Jordan Berry Visiting Steelers

As quickly as he was shown the door, punter Jordan Berry may be circling back to Pittsburgh. The Steelers had a visit Monday with Berry, who punted for the team from 2015-2019.

Jordan Berry, Ray Wilborn visiting Steelers — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 19, 2020

Berry was cut right before the season began in favor of veteran Dustin Colquitt. Colquitt has struggled in his first five games with the team. He’s averaging just 43.1 yards per punt, that’s the worst since his rookie season way back in 2005 with the Chiefs, while the Steelers rank among football’s worst in net average. That included an ugly 20 yard net touchback on one punt Sunday. To his credit, he’s had a couple nice holds on bad snaps from LS Kameron Canaday. But not much else has gone well.

In five season with the Steelers, Berry averaged 44.2 yards per punt. In 2019, he grossed 45.5, though the season ended with a terrible four week stretch thanks to shanked punts, blocks, and miscommunication that led to a botched fake against the Arizona Cardinals.

As Wilson notes, the team is also bringing Ray Wilborn in for a visit. At Ball State, he moved from linebacker to safety for his senior season where he notched 83 tackles and two interceptions. He received high marks for his coverage by PFF.

Ray Wilborn was solid in coverage for Ball State last year and allowed the lowers passer rating in the MAC. pic.twitter.com/8VWvVIQv0r — PFF College (@PFF_College) May 29, 2019

Listed at 6’4, 224 he signed as a UDFA this spring with the Atlanta Falcons. He was released by the team during final cutdowns.