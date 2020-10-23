Giants Vs. Eagles Week 7 Thursday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Happy Thursday. Are yinz ready to watch some football tonight? I know I am and hopefully we have a great game tonight between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles to get Week 7 of 2020 NFL season underway.
This Thursday night game pits quarterbacks Daniel Jones and Carson Wentz against each other in a NFC East matchup. Both teams enter this Thursday night game with just one win and yet still very much in contention to win the division.
Below are the inactive players for the Thursday night contest and as usual, I’ll try to add a few video highlights from the game to this post as it progresses. Feel free to discuss the Thursday night game in the comment section below.
Thank you to all for stopping by the site tonight.
Giants Inactives: S Adrian Colbert, WR C.J. Board,DB Darnay Holmes, OT Jackson Barton, TE Eric Tomlinson, DE RJ McIntosh, DE Jabaal Sheard
Eagles Inactives: QB Nate Sudfeld, WR Alshon Jeffery, RB Miles Sanders, S K’Von Wallace, OL Jack Driscoll, WR Quez Watkins, DT Malik Jackson
Carson perfectly placed this DIME 🎯 @cj_wentz @Eagles
📺 #NYGvsPHI on FOX pic.twitter.com/K8httZtCOL
— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 23, 2020
NYG-Phi
Carson Wentz barrels in for the opening drive TD! #FlyEaglesFly @cj_wentz
📺: #NYGvsPHI on NFLN/FOX/PRIME VIDEO
📱: https://t.co/W5bCPYgMfo pic.twitter.com/Xd7WdfZpFH
— NFL (@NFL) October 23, 2020