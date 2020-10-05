Browns Lose RB Nick Chubb For Next Several Weeks Due To Knee Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers first 2020 game against an AFC North team will take place in Week 6 when they host the Cleveland Browns, who currently have a 3-1 record after winning on the road Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. The Browns, however, won’t have staring running back Nick Chubb for that Week 6 game against the Steelers due to a knee injury he suffered against the Cowboys.

According to Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski on Monday morning, Chubb is being placed on the team’s Reserve/Injured list this week with an MCL injury in his right knee. While Chubb isn’t expected to miss the remainder of the regular season with his injury, he’ll now have to miss at least the next three games that Cleveland plays. The early reports are that he’ll miss around six weeks in total.

Doctors believe Browns’ RB Nick Chubb is expected to miss about six weeks, per source. https://t.co/iQ5dIVMlpq — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 5, 2020

Chubb suffered the MCL sprain in his right knee late in the first quarter of the Sunday game against the Cowboys and you can see a replay of that injury below. He left that contest having already rushed for 43 yards on six carries.

The Browns still ran the football effectively against the Cowboys after Chubb was injured. In fact, the Cleveland offense managed to 307 net yards rushing against the Cowboys. Browns running back D’Ernest Johnson rushed for 95 yards on his 13 total carries against the Cowboys while fellow running back Kareem Hunt rushed for 71 yards and two touchdowns in the team’s 49-38 road win.

In Week 5, the Browns will host the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts defense has allowed just 308 yards and a touchdown on 86 total rushes in their first four games of the season so it will be interesting to see if the Browns offense is ultimately able to have success on the ground against them.

The Steelers defense has allowed just 162 yards and a touchdown on 61 carries in their 3-0 start.