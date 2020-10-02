Broncos Vs. Jets Week 4 Thursday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Happy Thursday. Are yinz ready to watch some football tonight? I know I am and hopefully we have a great game tonight between the Denver Broncos and the New York Jets to get Week 4 of 2020 NFL season underway.

These two teams enter Thursday night winless so that tells you a lot about the matchup. The Broncos are having to start quarterback Brett Rypien Thursday night against the Jets and this will be his first career NFL start. Sam Darnold will start at quarterback for the Jets and his backup Thursday night will be veteran Joe Flacco.

Below are the inactive players for the Thursday night contest and as usual, I’ll try to add a few video highlights from the game to this post as it progresses. Feel free to discuss the Thursday night game in the comment section below.

Thank you to all for stopping by the site tonight.

Broncos Inactives: QB Drew Lock, QB Blake Bortles, RB Phillip Lindsay, RB Davontae Harris, OG Netane Muti, TE Albert Okwuegbunam, LB Jeremiah Attaochu

Jets Inactives: WR Breshad Perriman, QB James Morgan, S Ashtyn Davis, LB Jordan Willis, S Marqui Christian, CB Quincy Wilson, DL Nathan Shepherd