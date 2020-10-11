2020 Week 5 Steelers Vs Eagles Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers faced their first bit of adversity in the young 2020 season dealing with sudden change associated with their unexpected bye week. They now will look to go 4-0 for the first time since 1979, the last Super Bowl squad of the 70’s dynasty.

Steelers vs. Eagles all time record: 28-48-3

Steelers vs. Eagles (at home): 19-21-1

Last match result: 34-3 Eagles (2016)

Notable offseason additions: CB Darius Slay, DT Malik Jackson, DT Javon Hargrave, ILB L.J. Fort

Notable draft picks: WR Jalen Reagor, QB Jalen Hurts, OT Prince Tega Wanogho

The Philadelphia Eagles are entering this game with large question marks at the wide receiver position as Jalen Reagor is on IR, DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery were ruled out, and Marquise Goodwin opted out before the season. The Steelers will look to take advantage and right the ship in the secondary – one that has allowed more than expected so far this season.

These two defenses held the top two sack totals in the NFL entering week 5, but the Steelers have played one less game. Both teams have the means to do some damage from their front 7 which could ultimately help decide the outcome either way.

Steelers Inactive Players:

FB Derek Watt

ILB Marcus Allen

OL Derwin Gray

QB Joshua Dobbs

DL Carlos Davis

TE Zach Gentry

Eagles Inactive Players:

QB Nate Sudfeld

WR DeSean Jackson

WR Alshon Jeffery

CB Avonte Maddov

RB Jason Huntley

DE Case Toohill

TE Hakeem Butler

With Marcus Allen inactive with an injury, Ulysees Gilbert III will get his first gameday helmet of the season.

Big Ben in the building for the battle of Pennsylvania ⛓ pic.twitter.com/pyglQiMV07 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 11, 2020

Fans are back in the building. It isn’t many, but it will be nice to see some towels twirling in the stands.

#Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin saying hello to the fans who are watching from home. #PHIvsPIT pic.twitter.com/3C4c56FMSr — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) October 11, 2020

Live warmup video courtesy of Steelers Nation Unite:

We know #SteelersNation loves to get into the stadium during the pregame period to watch the team get ready. Join @missi_matthews & @CraigWolfley as they bring you a portion of warmups virtually! https://t.co/gQDFDRyeLH — SteelersNationUnite (@SteelersUnite) October 11, 2020

Ben Roethlisberger and Carson Wentz are today's coin toss captains. Wentz calls tails and loses. Pittsburgh defers, so we'll see the Steelers' D first. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) October 11, 2020

The Steelers will once again start out on defense.

Chris Boswell placed the opening kickoff perfectly, right at the goal line. Boston Scott takes it out to the 17 before being brought down.

On first down, nice tackle for loss by Vince Williams to set the tone early. On 3rd, TJ Watt gets off his blocker and finishes the sack after a bunch of chaos in the backfield. The Eagles are punting. Diontae Johnson fields the punt around the 40 and takes it a few yards. Good starting position for the Steelers.

The Steelers were very close to stalling out on their first drive and continuing their streak of no touchdown in the opening drive, but Eric Ebron was able to convert in the middle of the field.

Ben Roethlisberger was sacked on 2nd down, and Diontae Johnson was tackled for loss after trying to make something out of nothing. The Steelers will punt back.

Steelers have now gone 22 straight games without scoring a TD on their opening possession. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) October 11, 2020

This is as quintessential a Diontae Johnson play as it gets pic.twitter.com/zAHfo0KoH6 — Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) October 11, 2020

Steven Nelson with a great drive in coverage, helping on back to back plays to force an incompletion and get his defense off the field. The Steelers getting the ball back quick.

Diontae Johnson got hit pretty hard on the punt return and now looks like he may be banged up on the sideline. Right when he got back from a week 3 concussion.

Chase Claypool up the middle for another first down. A quick slant into heavy coverage. Good to extend the drive, as not much else has worked yet.

The Steelers go to James Conner on 1st and 2nd with a pair of unsuccessful runs. This sets up 3rd and 6. James Washington crossed over the field from left to right and outran the defender to the sticks for the 1st down.

The Steelers using Ray-Ray McCloud a bit for some speed at the wide receiver position. Chase Claypool with the sweep on 3rd and short, converting for the first down. The Steelers are in the red zone and will have their first chance to score.

Ben Roethlisberger rolled out on 1st down with defenders close behind him. Almost zipped one in to Juju on a nice throw. It was dropped, but it wouldn’t have mattered as Chuks Okorafor was called for a holding.

Ben Roethlisberger went deep to James Washington with Darius Slay in coverage. A late flag comes in and the Steelers get a fresh set of downs near the goal line on pass interference.

Number 65 reporting as eligible. Jerald Hawkins in for the jumbo package near the goal line.

It was set to be 3rd down, but some unsportsman like conduct called on the Eagles defense. Another fresh set of downs near the end zone. Steelers were basically gifted this drive and must turn this into a touchdown.

The Steelers implement some pre-snap motion and send Chase Claypool across the backfield. They hand it to him while crossing and he bursts into the endzone. Touchdown! 7-0 Steelers.

Steven Nelson was burned on 2nd down, but Wentz missed the easy touchdown throw. The very next play, Mike Hilton misses an open field tackle on Miles Sanders, who takes it 74 yards for the touchdown. 7-7 ballgame.

David DeCastro to the locker room to be evaluated for an abdomen injury. (questionable.) #Steelers — Steelers Depot 🏆👑 (@Steelersdepot) October 11, 2020

Kevin Dotson will be in for now in place of the injured DeCastro. Another big test for the rookie who already fared well against Jurrell Casey. Fletcher Cox will give him fits.

#Steelers WR Diontae Johnson is questionable to return to today's game with a back injury. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) October 11, 2020

Chase Claypool has seemingly been the go to guy on possession downs, converting for another first down.

James Conner takes it 25 yards up the middle for an explosive play. The offense responding to the long Sanders touchdown.

On 3rd and 6 from the 32, Ben Roethlisberger hits Claypool across the middle of the field for another touchdown! A two touchdown day for the rookie – 1 rushing and 1 receiving. 14-7 Steelers.

David DeCastro (abdomen) has been downgraded to OUT for rest of Sunday game #Steelers — Steelers Depot 🏆👑 (@Steelersdepot) October 11, 2020

On 3rd down, Bud Dupree has the Sack all but secured in the backfield, but Wentz was able to duck under Bud. Vince Williams came and delivered the hit, but Wentz had already completed the pass for the first down. Roughing the passer called on Vince and the Eagles have crossed the mid field mark.

Travis Fulgham receives the pass from Wentz and takes it down around the Steelers 12. On 1st, the Eagles take it a couple yards up to the 10. Wentz keeps the ball and runs for a few yards up the middle, bringing up 3rd and 4 near the goal line. Zach Ertz receives the ball, but Terrell Edmunds brought him down around the 1 yard line for a fresh set of downs.