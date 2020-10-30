2020 NFL Week 8: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday to yinz and welcome to Week 8 of the 2020 regular season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers obviously have another big road game on Sunday with this one being against the Baltimore Ravens, and we look forward to covering it for yinz from top to bottom as usual.

This week has really flown by and it was interrupted again by me having to spend a few hours at the doctor on Thursday. I finally have the Steelers game against the Tennessee Titans digested and have watched three Baltimore games to get ready for this Sunday. We already have some amazing scouting reports of the Raves posted on the site and Alex Kozora fully previewed them on the Friday edition of The Terrible Podcast.

On Saturday, I will spend the day watching football and getting things ready for Sunday’s game between the Steelers and Ravens. Going to try to burn some meat on Saturday as well. The weather in Las Vegas is most excellent right now so might try to take one last dip in the pool.

As usual, we have five questions and a tiebreaker for yinz to answer ahead of the Steelers game on Sunday and there is money to be won for doing just that. Below the weekly five questions is a recap of the Week 7 questions along with the declared winner from our very own David Orochena (@subBurgher).

Make sure you continue to check the site on a regular basis leading up to Sunday’s game as we have a lot more content coming for all to read. It’s going to be a busy and exciting weekend.

Thank you to all who continue to support the site regularly. It’s been a great 2020 season for us so far on Steelers Depot and we do not take that for granted.

Have a blessed and safe weekend! Peace and love, peace and love!

Go Steelers!

1 – Will the Steelers defense intercept a Lamar Jackson pass on Sunday in Baltimore?

2 – How many times will Ben Roethlisberger be sacked by the Ravens defense on Sunday?

3 – Over/under 68.5 rushing yards for James Conner against the Ravens on Sunday?

4 – Most rushing yards on Sunday: James Conner or Lamar Jackson?

5 – Will ether team have a touchdown of over 44.5 yards on Sunday in Baltimore?

Tiebreaker: Total of all combined official rushing yards in the Sunday game between the Steelers and Ravens in Baltimore?

Recap of 2020 NFL Week 7 Friday Night 5 Questions

Here is the recap for last week’s Friday Night Five Questions.

Question 1: Derrick Henry averaged 117.6 rushing yards a game coming into this game. The Buffalo Bills limited Henry to 57 rushing yards on 19 carries, but he scored two touchdowns. Derrick recorded his second lowest rushing yards against Pittsburgh. The Steelers defense gave up 75 yards on his 20 carries. 76.4% of Friday Night Questions respondents gained a point by saying Henry would be under 86.5 rushing yards.

Question 2: Ben Roethlisberger targeted Chase Claypool just once but it was really a running play. Claypool recovered his own fumble as Ben handed off to him and the Titans stopped him for a two-yard loss. The officials discussed the play and ruled that he caught a pass and then fumbled the ball. It really looked more like a muffed handoff to me. Regardless, Claypool finished well under 50.5 receiving yards. Only 20% of respondents got the point as most were still chasing the Claypool train.

Question 3: Ben Roethlisberger threw for 268 passing yards against the Titans. His final pass would have put him over 277.5 yards, but it was stolen from JuJu’s grasp in the endzone. 54.5% of respondents picked up a point by taking the under .

Question 4: Unfortunately, Ryan Tannehill’s 73 yards play action touchdown pass to AJ Brown was the longest TD of the day. Just three folks picked the longest TD scored from between 60-79 yards .

Question 5: Chase Claypool got just one touch on Sunday. He did not come close to scoring a touchdown. 29.1% got this correct.

Tiebreaker: AFC teams combined to score 323 points in week seven. No one hit the five-point weekly bonus this week. But five persons got four of the five questions correct so used the tiebreaker to determine this week’s winner.

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Henry O/U 86.5 rushing yards Claypool O/U 50.5 receiving yards Ben O/U 277.5 passing yards Longest TD Claypool Scores TD SD Consensus UNDER OVER UNDER 20-39 YARDS YES Correct Answers UNDER UNDER UNDER 60-79 YARDS NO

Last week’s, winner ImMikeD graciously donated his winnings back into the kitty. This week five folks tied for first after scoring the five questions. PaeperCup (TB 299), RMSteeler (299), ManRayX (303), Andy N (307), and yours truly, Beaver Falls Hosiery (319). My tiebreaker came closest to the 323 total points scored by AFC teams. I will follow the example set by Mike and kick my weekly winnings back into the kitty. So, the weekly winner for week eight gets $75 ! Note, if there is a tie after the tie breaker, the pot will be split between those who score closest to the answer.

Come on folks. Somebody needs to knock me off the perch! Steelers Depot makes the questions tough so put your thinking caps on and get into the money! This week five new names appear on the leaderboard while one drops off. Answering every week increases your opportunity to win the $25 weekly prize plus you accumulate more points for the end of season contest.

2020 Regular Season leaderboard after week 7

SCREEN NAME POINTS PLACE CHANGE Beaver Falls Hosiery 27 1st +1 ManRayX 26 2nd +3 ImMikeD 25 3rd (tie) -3 Don2727 25 3rd (tie) -1 IC in Cincy 25 3rd (tie) -1 Douglas Prostorog 25 3rd (tie) +2 RMSteeler 25 3rd (tie) +5 Andy N 24 8th +4 Greg Payne 23 9th (tie) -4 pittfan 23 9th (tie) -1 Steven Small 23 9th (tie) -1 PittShawnC 23 9th (tie) -1 PaeperCup 23 9th (tie) +8 Stone Age Tone 22 14th (tie) -2 B&G 22 14th (tie) -2 Chris92021 21 16th (tie) +1 Hard Row 21 16th (tie) +6 Buckeye Steel 21 16th (tie) +6 Ratsotex 20 19th (tie) -7 Keneyeam 20 19th (tie) -2 hoptown 20 19th (tie) +3 Doc Ellis D 20 19th (tie) +3 Steel_Man24 20 19th (tie) +3 ValyrianSteelerJedi01 20 19th (tie) +3 Jason W 19 25th (tie) -13 Kdog 19 25th (tie) -8 Ted Webb 19 25th (tie) -3 Jesse Logue 19 25th (tie) -3 Dave 19 25th (tie) -3 *DirtDawg1964 19 25th (tie) +6 *Wes Lee 19 25th (tie) +6 *Steelers D 19 25th (tie) +6 *SJT63 19 25th (tie) +6 *Style Points 19 25th (tie) +12

*New to leaderboard