2020 NFL Week 7: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday to yinz and welcome to Week 7 of the 2020 regular season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers obviously have a big road game on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, and we look forward to covering it for yinz from top to bottom as usual.

As usual, we have five questions and a tiebreaker for yinz to answer ahead of the Steelers game on Sunday and there is money to be won for doing just that. Below the weekly five questions is a recap of the Week 6 questions along with the declared winner from our very own David Orochena (@subBurgher).

1 – Over/under 86.5 rushing yards for Titans running back Derrick Henry versus the Steelers on Sunday?

2 – Over/under 50.5 receiving yards for Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool versus the Titans on Sunday

3 – Over/under 277.5 passing yards for Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger versus the Titans on Sunday

4 – Longest TD of any kind on Sunday between Steelers/Titans?

a) 1-19 yards

b) 20-39 yards

c) 40-59 yards

d) 60-79 yards

e) 80-109 yards

5 – Will Claypool score at least one touchdown against the Titans on Sunday?

Tiebreaker – How many combined total points will all AFC teams that play in Week 7 have?

Recap of 2020 NFL Week 6 Friday Night 5 Questions

Here is the recap for last week’s Friday Night Five Questions.

Question 1: Kareem Hunt never got out of the starting blocks. His longest run was ten yards which was 25% of his 40 total rushing yards. 46.6% of Steelers Depot responders earned a point by taking the under of Hunt gaining 60 yards.

Question 2: Cleveland Brown defenders sacked Ben Roethlisberger twice. Alex Kozora reviewed game film and determined that Alejandro Villanueva was not responsible for either sack as both came through the right side of the offensive line. 39.7% of respondents earned a point on this question.

Question 3: Steelers Depot respondents named six Steelers who would have the longest play from the line of scrimmage. Chase Claypool’s 36-yard reception was the longest play against the Browns. A plurality of 37.9% earned a point by riding the Chase train.

Question 4: Steelers Depot presented four scenarios for the Steelers scoring over or under 27.5 points and scoring a touchdown on their first possession. The Steelers settled for a field goal on their first possession after officials determined Denzel Ward did not interfere with James Washington in the end zone. The Steelers scored 38 points well over 27.5. A healthy 62/1% of respondents earned a point on this question.

Question 5: JuJu Smith-Schuster received the most votes (36.2%) as the listed player who would have the most total yards from scrimmage. Chase Claypool ran a close second with 34.5% of the vote. James Conner received the least with just 29.3%. Their performance was inverse to the vote. JuJu gained just six total yards. Claypool gained 81 total yards. While Conner had 102 total yards.

Tiebreaker: The Steelers and Browns combined to score 45 total points. Another Browns touchdown and they would have gone over 51.5 total points. But the total was under. However, the tiebreaker did not factor in this week as we had a single winner.

One respondent hit the five-point weekly bonus this week.

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Hunt O/U 60 rushing yards Villanueva Gives Up Sack Steeler with Longest Play Steelers score 27.5 and/or TD 1st drive Steeler Gaining Most Yards SD Consensus OVER YES CLAYPOOL >27.5/NO TD JUJU Correct Answers UNDER NO CLAYPOOL >27.5/NO TD CONNER

ImMikeD answered all five questions correctly to earn the five-point weekly bonus and win the $25 weekly award. Seven respondents missed just one question. Kudos! Contact me so I can transfer your winnings via PayPal. My twitter is @subBurgher.

ImMikeD’s power move scored him 11 points and launched him from 37th place last week to sole possession of first place this week. This week three new names appear on the leaderboard while three drop off. Answering every week increases your opportunity to win the $25 weekly prize plus you accumulate more points for the end of season contest.

2020 Regular Season leaderboard after week 6

SCREEN NAME POINTS PLACE CHANGE *ImMikeD 23 1st +36 Don2727 22 2nd (tie) -1 Beaver Falls Hosiery 22 2nd (tie) IC in Cincy 22 2nd (tie) +1 ManRayX 21 5th (tie) +1 Douglas Prostorog 21 5th (tie) +1 Greg Payne 21 5th (tie) +1 pittfan 20 8th (tie) -5 Steven Small 20 8th (tie) -5 RMSteeler 20 8th (tie) -2 PittShawnC 20 8th (tie) +6 Stone Age Tone 19 12th (tie) -6 Jason W 19 12th (tie) -6 B&G 19 12th (tie) -6 Ratsotex 19 12th (tie) +2 Andy N 19 12th (tie) +2 Jeff McNeil 18 17th (tie) -3 PaeperCup 18 17th (tie) -3 Keneyeam 18 17th (tie) -3 Kdog 18 17th (tie) -3 Chris92021 18 17th (tie) +9 hoptown 17 22nd (tie) -16 Ted Webb 17 22nd (tie) -8 Jesse Logue 17 22nd (tie) -8 Doc Ellis D 17 22nd (tie) -8 Hard Row 17 22nd (tie) -8 Dave 17 22nd (tie) +4 Buckeye Steel 17 22nd (tie) +4 *Steel_Man24 17 22nd (tie) +9 *ValyrianSteelerJedi01 17 22nd (tie) +15

*New to leaderboard