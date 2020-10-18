2020 NFL Week 6 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, mybookie.ag. If you sign up for a new account now and use the promo code TERRIBLE, they will match your initial deposit dollar for dollar from $100 up to $1000. MyBookie.ag. NEW PLAYERS GET UP TO $1,000 IN FREE PLAY TODAY!!
|Week 6 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|Chicago Bears at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Panthers -1
|Bears +1
|Bears +1
|Detroit Lions at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Jaguars +3.5
|Jaguars +3.5
|Jaguars +3.5
|Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Vikings -4
|Vikings -4
|Vikings -4
|Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Titans -3.5
|Texans +3.5
|Titans -3.5
|Washington Football Team at New York Giants 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Giants -3
|Giants -3
|Giants -3
|Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Eagles +8
|Eagles +8
|Eagles +8
|Cincinnati Bengals at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Colts -8
|Colts -8
|Colts -8
|Denver Broncos at New England Patriots 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Patriots -9.5
|Patriots -9.5
|Patriots -9.5
|New York Jets at Miami Dolphins 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Dolphins -10
|Dolphins -10
|Dolphins -10
|Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Buccaneers +1.5
|Packers -1.5
|Buccaneers +1.5
|Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|49ers +3
|Rams -3
|Rams -3
|Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills 5:00 PM ET (MON)
|Bills +4.5
|Chiefs -4.5
|Bills +4.5
|Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys 8:15 PM ET (MON)
|Cowboys +1
|Cowboys +1
|Cowboys +1
|Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Steelers -4
|Steelers -4
|Steelers -4
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|28-20
|28-20
|Week 5 Results
|7-6
|9-4
|2020 Results
|38-36-2
|38-36-2