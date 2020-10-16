The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers News, Injury Report, Coordinators, Browns Preview, Week 6 Picks, Listener Emails & More

Season 11, Episode 31 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers and that includes us recapping their latest injury report. We talk about what the Steelers inactive list is likely to look like on Sunday and even go over the Cleveland Browns and their Thursday injury report.

Former Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell has now come to terms with the Kansas City Chiefs so Alex and I recap that news and what it means.

The Steelers two coordinators, Randy Fichtner and Keith Butler, both talked to the media on Thursday so we go over their main talking points.

Alex and I get into a deep preview of the Steelers Sunday home game against the Browns and that includes talking extensively about both teams on both sides of the football.

We close out this Friday podcast episode by answering several more emails we’ve received from listeners in addition to picking all of the Week 6 NFL games against the spread.

