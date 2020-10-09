2020 NFL Week 5: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday to yinz and welcome to Week 5 weekend.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be back in action on Sunday with another home game. This time, however, there will be fans watching the game at Heinz Field between the Steelers and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Steelers have a chance to improve their record to 4-0 with a win on Sunday. If they do win, it will mark the first time since the 1979 season that a Steelers team has started 4-0.

Not a lot going on with me this weekend. I’ve been sick again so probably won’t leave the house at all. If I do, it will be for a quick breakfast and a chocolate caramel latte with 6 shots of espresso.

As usual, we have five questions and a tiebreaker for yinz to answer ahead of the Steelers game on Sunday and there is money to be won for doing just that. Below the weekly five questions is a recap of the Week 4 questions along with the declared winner from our very own David Orochena (@subBurgher).

Make sure you continue to check the site on a regular basis leading up to Sunday’s game as we have a lot more content coming for all to read. It’s going to be a busy and exciting weekend.

Thank you to all who continue to support the site regularly. It’s been a great start to the 2020 season for us on Steelers Depot and we do not take that for granted.

Have a blessed and safe weekend! Peace and love, peace and love!

Go Steelers!

1 – Over/Under 281.5 passing yards for Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger against the Eagles on Sunday?

2 – Name the Steelers player who will register the longest play from scrimmage on Sunday against the Eagles.

3 – True or false: The Steelers longest play from scrimmage against the Eagles on Sunday will result in a touchdown.

4 – Which player will have the most total yards from scrimmage on Sunday against the Eagles?

a) James Washington

b) Vance McDonald

c) Anthony McFarland Jr.

5 – What’s going to happen on Sunday with the Steelers versus the Eagles?

a) Steelers score under 30 points and fail to score a TD on opening offensive possession

b) Steelers score over 30 points and fail to score a TD on opening offensive possession

c) Steelers score under 30 points but score a TD on opening offensive possession

b) Steelers score over 30 points but score a TD on opening offensive possession

Tiebreaker – Total points scored in the Steelers-Eagles game?

Recap of 2020 NFL Week 4 Friday Night 5 Questions

Here is the recap for last week’s Friday Night Five Questions.

Question 1: 17 of 24 teams scored over 22.5 points going into Monday night. The Chiefs and the Packers beat the threshold so 19 is the correct answer for teams scoring 23 or more points. Just 12.5% of Steelers Depot respondents picked up a point on this question.

Question 2: Team statisticians credited Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson with 50-yard runs. 31.25% of respondents selected option d) 50-59 yards as the distance range for the longest run from scrimmage.

Question 3: This question smoked most Depot respondents. Only three correctly predicted that all three AFC North teams winning in week four.

Question 4: For a few hours we questioned whether the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots would play in week four. The NFL let the game proceed Monday night when no additional positive tests resulted. Kansas City won 26-10. 93.75% picked up a point.

Question 5: Lamar Jackson passed for 193 yards well under the 221.5 over/under. Exactly half the respondents took the under and received a point.

Tiebreaker:

No one hit the five-point weekly bonus this week. The median score by respondents was three points. We did have a tie for first place, so the tiebreaker came into play. Lamar Jackson threw a touchdown with 1:57 left in the first half. Joe Burrow the most popular choice connected with 1:03 left in the half. Baker Mayfield threw the first touchdown pass relative to game clock time. He connected with Odell Beckham with 13:12 left to play in the first half.

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Teams Scoring O/U 22.5 points Distance Longest Rush Which AFCN Teams Win Chiefs/Patriots Winner Lamar O/U 221.5 passing yards SD Consensus 18 50-59 YARDS Ravens/Bengal CHIEFS PUSH Correct Answers 19 50-59 YARDS ALL 3 CHIEFS UNDER

This week we had a two-way tie for first place. CJT pegged four of five questions except he thought the Bengals would lose. Don2727 also got four of five but predicted the Browns losing. It came to the tiebreaker. CJT went with Joe Burrow. Don2727 responded with “Tie Baker! …As in Mayfield.” He is in the money for the third week in a row! Contact me so I can transfer your winnings via PayPal. My twitter is @subBurgher.

Don2727 powered into first place. He’s taking all the $$ from yinz. Who is going to step up and get some? Let’s go People! This week three new names appear on the leaderboard while four drop off. Answering every week increases your opportunity to win the $25 weekly prize plus you accumulate more points for the end of season contest.

2020 Regular Season leaderboard after week 4

SCREEN NAME POINTS PLACE CHANGE Don2727 16 1st +1 Beaver Falls Hosiery 15 2nd -1 ManRayX 14 3rd -1 hoptown 13 4th (tie) -2 Stone Age Tone 13 4th (tie) -2 pittfan 13 4th (tie) -2 Douglas Prostorog 13 4th (tie) +4 Ted Webb 13 4th (tie) +4 Jeff McNeil 13 4th (tie) +4 Ratsotex 13 4th (tie) +4 PittShawnC 13 4th (tie) +10 IC in Cincy 13 4th (tie) +10 Jason W 13 4th (tie) +10 Steven Small 13 4th (tie) +10 David Lammers 12 15th (tie) -7 PaeperCup 12 15th (tie) -1 Jesse Logue 12 15th (tie) -1 DirtDawg1964 12 15th (tie) -1 Chris92021 12 15th (tie) -1 RMSteeler 12 15th (tie) -1 Greg Payne 12 15th (tie) -1 Dave 12 15th (tie) -1 B&G 12 15th (tie) -1 *Doc Ellis D 12 15th (tie) +13 *Hard Row 12 15th (tie) +13 *CJT 12 15th (tie) +25

*New to leaderboard