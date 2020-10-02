2020 NFL Week 4: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday to yinz and I hope all of you are doing well.

Well, what a crazy week it has been covering the Pittsburgh Steelers. While it looked like for a day or so the Steelers Week 4 game against the Tennessee Titans would ultimately be played on Monday or Tuesday, the contest was postponed on Thursday and then rescheduled for Week 8 earlier on Friday. In short, the Steelers bye week is now this week instead of Week 8. While this is a bummer, the show goes on.

With the Steelers now on a bye, we can sit back and enjoy the other 14 NFL games still scheduled to be played. The other three teams in the AFC North, the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns, all play on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. EST. We will have a Sunday Week 4 game discussion thread up on the site for those who would like to participate. We’ll mix in a lot of other Steelers-related content throughout the weekend as well.

1 – How many of the 28 teams left to play in Week 4 will score more than 22.5 points?

2 – What distance range will the longest run from scrimmage be in the remaining Week 4 games?

a) 80-99 yards

b) 70-79 yards

c) 60-69 yards

d) 50-59 yards

e) 40-49 yards

f) 1-39 yards

3 – Which AFC North team or teams will win in Week 4?

a) Ravens & Bengals & Browns

b) Ravens & Bengals

c) Ravens & Browns

d) Bengals & Browns

e) Only Ravens

f) Only Bengals

g) Only Browns

4 – Which team wins the Week 4 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots?

a) Chiefs

b) Patriots

c) Tie

5 – Over/under 221.5 passing yards in Week 4 for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson?

Tiebreaker – Which AFC North quarterback will throw the first touchdown pass on Sunday relative to game clock time?

a) Lamar Jackson

b) Baker Mayfield

c) Joe Burrow

d) None of the above

Recap of 2020 NFL Week 3 Friday Night 5 Questions

Here is the recap for last week’s Friday Night Five Questions.

Question 1: The Steelers finally broke their 25-game streak of giveaways. Chase Claypool did lose the ball on his catch and run to seal the Steelers victory, but the ball bounced out of bounds. It would be nice if the Steelers went 25 games without a giveaway. Only 18% of Steelers Depot respondents answered this question correctly.

Question 2: The Steelers reached the 15-yard line on their first possession. Unfortunately, they settled for a field goal when they failed to convert a third and two play. The offense had a three and out on their second possession. The last time the Steelers scored a touchdown on one of their first two drives was just last week. Vance McDonald scored the latest touchdown on a Steelers game opening drive against the New England Patriots. The opening score occurred on December 16, 2018. Respondents performed better on this question with 43% gaining a point.

Question 3: Anthony McFarland played ten offensive snaps against the Texans. He blew away the 3.5 over/under. It also blew away Depot respondents with just 10.4% predicting he would go over 3.5 snaps. Some people thought the questions was about 3.5 touches. Read the questions carefully folks.

Question 4: Eric Ebron scored the Steelers first touchdown of the game. Respondents named him the least among the choices along with Diontae Johnson (7.4% apiece). The rest of the field was the most popular choice with over half the responses.

Question 5: Ben Roethlisberger passed for 237 yards. He missed several deep passes otherwise he may have gone over 258.5 passing yards. 16.4% got a point by taking the under.

Tiebreaker: The Steelers and Texans scored 49 combined points. SkoolHouseRoxx and FlaFan47 pegged it. Unfortunately, they were not among the top scorers this week. However, the tiebreaker needed to sort out a five-way tie for the most points this week. One of the five did not offer a tiebreaker so it came down to the remaining four.

No one hit the five-point weekly bonus this week. The five questions posed by Steelers Depot this week were very tough despite four of them being binary responses. 36% of respondents goose-egged the five questions! Come on people, put on your thinking caps!

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Steelers End Giveaway Streak Steelers Score TD in 1st 2 Drives McFarland O/U 3.5 snaps Who Scores Steelers 1st TD? Ben O/U 258.5 passing yards SD Consensus NO TRUE UNDER FIELD OVER Correct Answers YES FALSE OVER EBRON UNDER

The four folks with three of five correct answers who answered the tiebreaker question all came within five points. Don2727 got within two by predicting 51 in honor of James Farrior. He is in the money for the second week in a row! Contact me so I can transfer your winnings via PayPal. My twitter is @subBurgher.

You guys left me alone at the top. It’s lonely here. Let’s go People! This week three new names appear on the leaderboard while eight drop off. Answering every week increases your opportunity to win the $25 weekly prize plus you accumulate more points for the end of season contest.

2020 Regular Season leaderboard after week 3

*New to leaderboard