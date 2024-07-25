Depot After Dark: DeShon Elliott Shows Off Dorm, Ike Taylor Meet ‘N Greet, Incredible Big Ben Stat

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for July 24.

DESHON ELLIOTT GIVES LOOK AT DORM ROOM

This week marks the beginning of training camp for the Steelers, signaling that football season is almost here. The team has been going to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa., for training camp since 1966, except when there was a global pandemic. Not many teams still go away for camp, but the Steelers still see it as an important part of their offseason.

On his Instagram, new safety DeShon Elliott gave fans a look at how the players will be living over the next couple of weeks. For some, it’s going to be a far cry from the comfort of their own homes, but it probably helps build character. This will be Elliott’s first camp with the Steelers, so it will be interesting to see how he feels about it over the coming weeks.

IKE TAYLOR AT A BASEBALL GAME

Training camp also marks an opportunity for fans to get autographs or pictures with their favorite players, but it seems there might be a chance for fans to meet a Steelers legend at an upcoming minor-league baseball game. According to the Altoona Curve’s Twitter account, former Steelers corner Ike Taylor will be at their game on Aug. 15. The team is the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, so it could be even more intriguing for Pirates fans.

It seems like there’s a $50 fee to purchase a VIP package that allows fans to meet Taylor and potentially get him to sign a limited number of items. There appears to be a limited number of packages available though, so Steelers fans considering attending may need to act fast.

Don't miss former @steelers cornerback, @Ike_SwagginU at PNG Field on August 15! — Altoona Curve (@AltoonaCurve) July 24, 2024

ELANDON ROBERTS’ WARDROBE

There weren’t any incredibly flashy entrances by Pittsburgh Steelers players as they reported to camp. But LB Elandon Roberts was the most notable. Complete with overalls and a Cowboy hat, Roberts is ready to get out on the field.

Even more excited to see Year-2 of Elandon Roberts in Pittsburgh now. 🤣 #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/whpLFpOs6S — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) July 24, 2024

Speaking to reporters after arriving, Roberts cited his Texas roots as the reason for the outfit choice.

“In Texas, throw that hat on, throw these overalls on, you go to work,” he said via 93.7 The Fan.

Roberts is expected to begin the year as a starting inside linebacker next to Patrick Queen. In his first year with the Steelers in 2023, Roberts led the team with 101 tackles. He also chipped in 2.5 sacks and two pass breakups.

INCREDIBLE BEN ROETHLISBERGER STAT

Ben Roethlisberger is the greatest quarterback in Steelers’ history and is sorely missed by the team. One of the things fans loved most about Roethlisberger was his tenacity against division rivals. Games against the Cincinnati Bengals or Baltimore Ravens were always competitive. However, when Roethlisberger played the Cleveland Browns, it was more like domination.

During his 18-year career, Roethlisberger only lost to the Browns three times. A tweet from Playmaker TD really puts that stat into perspective, saying that Roethlisberger lost to the Browns as many times as he made the Super Bowl in his career. The Browns had their opportunity to draft Roethlisberger in 2004 and didn’t take it. That’s probably one of their biggest regrets ever.