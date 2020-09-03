Watch: Yes, Ryan Switzer’s Making The Roster

New video for you guys today. Talking about WR Ryan Switzer and like it or not, the three key reasons why he’s almost certainly going to make the team. A lack of competition for his roster spot, his versatility, and strong relationship with Ben Roethlisberger.

As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below. If you wouldn’t keep Switzer, tell us who you’d take over him.

