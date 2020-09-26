Watch: The Depot 180 – September 25th – Episode 60

Episode 60 – September 25th, 2020

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180”. Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick 3 minute update.

The Steelers will face off against the Texans at home on Sunday. Today I went over the injury reports for both teams and discussed some moves made on the practice squad. I also talk about Mike Hilton’s hot start to the season and what defensive coordinator, Keith Butler, has to say about him.

