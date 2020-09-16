The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Giants Game Recap, Injuries, Roster Decisions, Listener Emails & More

Season 11, Episode 17 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers Monday night Week 1 road win against the New York Giants.

Alex and I discuss the injures the Steelers suffered Monday night right out of he chute and what the likely fallout is from them. We then move on to give our overarching thoughts on the play of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger Monday night in his first game back from injury.

The Steelers Monday night pregame inactive list surprised Alex and myself and so we discuss that topic in addition to talking about the roster mistake that head coach Mike Tomlin made pregame.

Alex and I then go over the Monday night game from top to bottom. We discuss the play of the Steelers offense by position groups, scheme and more. We discuss the motion usage in addition to a few other things. We move on to discuss the play of the Steelers defense Monday night both against the run and the pass. We also break down the deep touchdown pass allowed by the Steelers defense in the first half.

Steelers special teams play from Monday night is discussed in this episode and we also talk some about several of the Steelers rookies that saw snaps against the Giants.

We go over some likely roster moves that are forthcoming and even peek ahead to the Sunday game against the Denver Broncos and how that team is dealing with injuries of their own in Week 2 that are significant.

We close out this Wednesday podcast episode by answering several more emails we’ve received from listeners.

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2020-sep-16-episode-1323

