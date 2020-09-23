The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Broncos All-22, Tomlin Recap, Health Update, Texans Preview, Listener Emails & More

Season 11, Episode 20 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers. We go over the latest transactions and more to start the show and get into what all head coach Mike Tomlin had to say on Tuesday during his weekly press conference.

The Steelers first injury report of Week 3 will be out later on Wednesday so Alex and I discuss what it might look like based on what all Tomlin said on Tuesday.

After going over the all-22 tape from the Steelers week 2 win against the Denver Broncos, Alex and I recap some of the things that really stuck out. We talk offense, defense, and special teams. We really focus in on the play of the right side of the Steelers offensive line on Sunday and spend extra time reviewing what happened on the Broncos touchdown that was scored by Noah Fant in the second half.

After breaking down the tape from the Steelers Week 2 game, Alex and I finally move on to Week 3 and begin to focus on the team’s Sunday home game against the Houston Texans. To do that, we are joined once again by Drew Dougherty, who covers the Texans for the team’s official website. Drew brings us up-to-date on the current situation with the Texans and lets us know what Houston needs to do this coming Sunday to upset the Steelers. We talk offense, defense and more with Drew in addition to talking about what has transpired in the Texans 0-2 start.

If you are not already doing so, pleased make sure to follow Drew on Twitter at @DoughertyDrew and read his work online here: https://www.houstontexans.com/search/?query=Drew+Dougherty

We close out this Wednesday podcast episode by answering several more emails we’ve received from listeners.

