Steelers WR Diontae Johnson, FB Derek Watt Injured In First Half Against Texans

The Pittsburgh Steelers currently trail the Houston Texans 14-10 in the second quarter at Heinz Field and one of their starting wide receivers and their staring fullback have now left the game with injuries.

According to the Steelers, wide receiver Diontae Johnson is now being evaluated for a possible concussion in the second quarter and his return to the game is questionable. Johnson had two targets for no receptions prior to leaving the game. He also had one fair catch on a punt return.

With Johnson sidelined, wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud returned a late second quarter punt.

Also injured in the second quarter for the Steelers was fullback Derek Watt. He left with a hamstring injury and like Johnson, is questionable to return to the game.