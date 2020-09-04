Steelers Waive WR Anthony Johnson From IR With Injury Settlement

The Pittsburgh Steelers made one official transaction on Friday and that move included wide receiver Anthony Johnson being waived from the team’s Reserve/Injured list with an injury settlement.

The Steelers previously waived Johnson as injured on August 27 with a leg injury and as expected, the former undrafted free agent out of Buffalo reverted to the team’s Reserve/Injured list after going unclaimed on waivers.

This injury settlement with Johnson was expected and the amount isn’t yet know. The Steelers had previously waived tight end Dax Raymond from their Reserve/Injured list with an injury settlement on August 30. This now means the team has an empty Reserve/Injured list as of Friday evening.

Johnson was originally signed by the Steelers on January 8 and he had been on the roster ever since until waived injured by the Steelers at the end of August. He originally entered the NFL in 2019 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent.

After catching five passes for 57 yards during the 2019 preseason, Johnson was waived by the Buccaneers as part of their final round of cuts. Johnson then went on to spend most of the 2019 season on the Los Angeles Chargers practice squad.