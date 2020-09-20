Steelers Vs. Broncos: Inactives For Week 2

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of players who will be inactive for the team’s Week 2 Sunday home game against the Denver Broncos and as expected, guard David DeCastro is once again on it after officially being listed as out on the Friday injury report with a knee injury.

With DeCastro missing the Steelers Week 2 game and with fellow guard Stefen Wisniewski now on the team’s Reserve/Injured list as of Friday with a pectoral injury, rookie guard Kevin Dotson is expected to make his first career NFL start at right guard against the Broncos.

The rest of the Steelers five inactives for Week 2 are all healthy scratches and the list of players includes quarterback Joshua Dobbs, defensive tackle Carlos Davis, linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III and tight end Zach Gentry.

Steelers Inactive Players

G David DeCastro

QB Joshua Dobbs

ILB Ulysees Gilbert III

DL Carlos Davis

TE Zach Gentry

Broncos Inactive Players

ILB Mark Barron

RB Phillip Lindsay

DL McTelvin Agim

G Netane Muti

WR Tyrie Cleveland

OLB Anthony Chickillo

TE Albert Okwuegbunam