Steelers Vs. Broncos: Inactives For Week 2

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of players who will be inactive for the team’s Week 2 Sunday home game against the Denver Broncos and as expected, guard David DeCastro is once again on it after officially being listed as out on the Friday injury report with a knee injury.
With DeCastro missing the Steelers Week 2 game and with fellow guard Stefen Wisniewski now on the team’s Reserve/Injured list as of Friday with a pectoral injury, rookie guard Kevin Dotson is expected to make his first career NFL start at right guard against the Broncos.
The rest of the Steelers five inactives for Week 2 are all healthy scratches and the list of players includes quarterback Joshua Dobbs, defensive tackle Carlos Davis, linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III and tight end Zach Gentry.
Steelers Inactive Players
G David DeCastro
QB Joshua Dobbs
ILB Ulysees Gilbert III
DL Carlos Davis
TE Zach Gentry
Broncos Inactive Players
ILB Mark Barron
RB Phillip Lindsay
DL McTelvin Agim
G Netane Muti
WR Tyrie Cleveland
OLB Anthony Chickillo
TE Albert Okwuegbunam