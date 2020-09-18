Steelers Place OL Stefen Wisniewski On IR, Sign OL Derwin Gray From Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers made one set of transactions on Friday and it included a player being placed on the team’s Reserve/Injured list.

Per a Friday transaction release, the Steelers placed veteran offensive lineman Stefen Wisniewski on the team’s Reserve/Injured list on Friday. Wisniewski suffered a pectoral injury late in the team’s Week 1 win against the New York Giants and failed to practice this week. Wisniewski will need to stay on the team’s Reserve/Injured list for a minimum of three weeks.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network on Friday, Wisniewski will not need surgery on his injured pec and thus should be able to return at some point during the 2020 season.

#Steelers OL Stefen Wisniewski's pectoral injury doesn't require surgery, source said. He landed on injured reserve today, but should be able to return this season. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 18, 2020

With Wisniewski moved to the team’s Reserve/Injured list, guard/tackle Derwin Gray was promoted from the practice squad on Friday to fill the open spot on the 53-man roster. Gray, who was selected by the Steelers in the seventh-round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Maryland, spent his rookie season on the team’s practice squad. Gray will likely dress on Sunday against the Denver Broncos and be the team’s eighth offensive lineman for that contest.

Wisniewski signed a two-year, $2.85 million free agent contract with the Steelers this past March. The Penn State product started the Steelers week 1 Monday night game against the Giants at right guard due to guard David DeCastro having to miss that contest with a knee injury.

With Wisniewski and DeCastro both sidelined for Sunday’s home game against the Broncos, rookie guard Kevin Dotson is expected to make his first NFL start at Heinz Field.