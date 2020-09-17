Broncos Thursday Injury Report Week 2: Barron, Lindsay Still Sidelined; Sutton Still Limited

The Denver Broncos have now released their second official injury report of Week 2 and the Thursday offering shows that a few players are still not practicing ahead of the team’s Sunday road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Not practicing again on Thursday for the Broncos were linebacker Mark Barron (hamstring) and running back Phillip Lindsay (foot) and now speculation is heavy that both will miss Sunday’s game in Pittsburgh because of injuries.

Limited in practice for a second consecutive day on Thursday for the Broncos were tackle Garett Bolles (elbow), wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (hip), and wide receiver Courtland Sutton (shoulder). Sutton is expected to play Sunday after missing the Broncos Week 1 Monday night game with a shoulder injury.

Practicing fully on Thursday for the Broncos were linebacker Bradley Chubb (knee), wide receiver K.J. Hamler (hamstring), tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (hip), safety Trey Marshall (wrist), and cornerback Kareem Jackson (not injury related). Marshall was previously listed as a limited participant on Wednesday’s injury report while Jackson was previously listed as not practicing at all.

Broncos cornerback A.J. Bouye (shoulder) is no longer on the team’s report as he was placed on the Reserve/Injured list later Wednesday.