Orlovsky Still Sees Serious Issues With Steelers, Confident Broncos Will Be Better Team

Even with QB Aaron Rodgers, WR DK Metcalf, and a host of other changes made to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky isn’t convinced the team has made real progress. Echoing similar thoughts from earlier this year, Orlovsky has outstanding concerns over that side of the ball.

“I still think the offense has some big question marks,” Orlovsky said Wednesday via The Pat McAfee Show. “This offensive line was a issue last year. Unless they get markedly better in their pass protection, that creates some problems. DK [Metcalf] is a superstar. They don’t really have somebody opposite DK that’s viable to hurt defenses. And nowadays in the NFL, [Pat] Freiermuth is a really good tight end. But I’m talking a perimeter guy. They don’t have anybody that’s really gonna scare defenses.”

"Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers are probably gonna win ten games.. I still think the offense has some big question marks and the offensive line was an issue last year"@danorlovsky7 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/FHBFlqjty7 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 18, 2025

The Steelers’ young offensive line will fall under the microscope this year. Left tackle Broderick Jones is in a make-or-break season, needing to play well to keep hold of his spot in the starting lineup. Opposite him is second-year Troy Fautanu coming off a knee injury that cost him almost all of his rookie year. Right guard Mason McCormick will start wire to wire for the first time of his career. How well the unit grows and develops will dictate how the offense as a whole progresses and how good Rodgers looks in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers remain on the hunt for a receiving option after trading George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys in May. They’ve explored options like veteran free agent Gabe Davis and have placed calls about tight ends Kyle Pitts and Jonnu Smith, though the latter wouldn’t rectify the outside impact Pickens brought. It was a core issue to the team’s 2024 season, only having Pickens and not much else, and could again be a problem in 2025.

Orlovsky repeated his take that while Rodgers is a clear upgrade at quarterback, his presence isn’t enough to put Pittsburgh on a run. Not only are the Steelers behind obvious frontrunners like the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs but even up-and-comers around the AFC.

“The Broncos are going to be better than the Steelers,” he said.

Denver made big strides under HC Sean Payton and rookie QB Bo Nix last season. Making the playoffs for the first time since 2015 thanks to a 10-7 campaign, the Broncos were one and done like Pittsburgh. But they have a young and talented defense with offensive cornerstones led by Nix.

The AFC North and conference at large are ultra-competitive. Pittsburgh won’t have an easy path. Orlovsky sure doesn’t seem high on the Steelers’ odds of doing anything meaningful in 2025.