2020 Week 3 Steelers Vs Texans Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers are just an hour away from kickoff in their week three matchup against the Houston Texans. The last time the two teams faced off was in 2017, with a 34-6 Christmas day victory for the Steelers.

The last time the #Steelers and #Texans faced off – Christmas Day 2017. Perhaps we see a similar play from @ChaseClaypool??#HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/6Blwavq4qC — Ross McCorkle (@Ross_McCorkle) September 27, 2020

The two teams look very different from just 3 seasons ago, as only a handful of players from both teams were on the rosters back then. Now, the Steelers are sporting a 2-0 record while the Texans try and fight there way out of falling to 0-3. Both of the Texans losses came against arguably the two best teams in the NFL – certainly the AFC.

The Steelers will have all-pro guard David DeCastro back from injury for the first time this season which should be a big help to the running game that has been inconsistent thus far.

Steelers Inactives

OL Derwin Gray

QB Joshua Dobbs

ILB Ulysees Gilbert III

DL Carlos Davis

TE Zach Gentry

Texans Inactives

RB Duke Johnson

CB Cornell Armstrong

OLB Jonathan Greenard

ILB Peter Kalambayi

T Charlie Heck

DT Ross Blacklock

Started in the backyard… pic.twitter.com/PsjsdC7XbP — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) September 27, 2020

A message from Coach Tomlin:

David DeCastro is indeed starting at RG. No surprise, since he practiced all week, but it was just officially announced in the press box. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 27, 2020

Like the first two weeks of the season, the Steelers have won the coin toss and elected to defer. The defense will start out the game for the Steelers.

On the first play, TJ Watt comes in untouched to almost sack Watson. The ball falls incomplete. David Johnson rushed on 2nd down to make it 3rd and 5. The Texans doubled up TJ Watt on the 3rd down pass rush, Watson is able to get the pass off, but it falls incomplete with Cameron Sutton in coverage. The Texans with a quick 3-and-out.

On the first play for the Steelers, Roethlisberger’s pass falls incomplete with Eric Ebron. Ebron gets another target in 2nd down, and drops the first down reception which was thrown behind him in stride.

On 3rd down, a nice catch and run from Juju Smith-Schuster. He had to fight for every last inch and stretch out his arms for the 1st down pickup.

James Conner with another 1st down pickup off the tackle. It would be nice to see the running game gain some level of consistency this week.

On 3rd down, Ben dropped back and had plenty of time. He zipped the ball into Juju with just enough for the first down, but the play is broken up. Thankfully, this was called pass interference. Another fresh set of downs for the Steelers.

On 1st, the Steelers made use of play action and dumped off to James Conner in the flats for a nice 12 yard pickup and another 1st down. The Steelers enter the red zone and will attempt to score their first opening drive touchdown in what feels like a lifetime.

3rd and short on the 16 yard line. Handoff to Jaylen Samuels, but he comes up short. The Steelers have 4th down and will have to settle for a field goal. Another game without and opening drive touchdown for the Steelers. The kick is good, 3-0 Steelers.

A nice string of plays for the Texans. A couple of first downs to Brandin Cooks, and they are on the 30 yard line threatening the red zone. The Texans schemed up a mismatch there with Vince Williams chasing Brandin Cooks into the end zone. Luckily, the ball is overthrown and falls incomplete.

The pass rush almost got home, but Randall Cobb with Mike Hilton in coverage – Touchdown. 7-3 Texans.

So far, the Steelers pass rush isn’t getting home, though its been close, and the rest of the defense has looked rather pedestrian. The Steelers will need to evolve throughout the season when they can’t pressure at the absurd rate they have so far through 2 games.

After a couple running plays to James Conner, the Steelers offensive line has a miscommunication and Charles Omenihu comes in untouched to get the sack. 3-and-out for the Steelers. The punt was returned to about the 40 yard line, so the Texans start with great field position.

On first down, Vince Williams is able to wrap up on one of Watson’s ankles in the backfield. He gets the sack for an 8 yard loss. On 2nd down, the Texans did their best “Steelers screen game” impression and get taken down for another loss. The Texans are moving the wrong way. 3rd and 19 – Watson got flushed out of the pocket, and dumped it off for a short completion. 3-and-out for the Texans.

A massive punt for the Texans. Diontae Johnson called for the fair catch on the 4 yard line. An injured Steeler on the play. Ola Adeniyi down on the field during the commercial break. If he is out for any amount of time, Alex Highsmith with get a little more action spelling Watt and Dupree as the main backup.

Ben Roethlisberger has now played in 221 career games for the #Steelers, topping the previous franchise record of 220 by Mike Webster. — Steelers Depot 🏆👑 (@Steelersdepot) September 27, 2020

Benny Snell gets the carry on first and picks up 3. At least created a bit more wiggle room for the Steelers who are backed up against their own endzone. Ben Roethlisberger tossed it deep on 2nd down to Diontae Johnson, but it falls incomplete. On 3rd and 7, Ben takes another deep shot to Diontae Johnson but overthrows him in double coverage. A painful 3-and-out for the Steelers who will have to punt deep in their own endzone to set up good field position for the Texans.

Steelers are 3-16 on 3rd down the last five quarters. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) September 27, 2020

VInce WIlliams came in on 1st down for a big hit on David Johnson. He picked up his 8th tackle for loss so far this season – leading the NFL

The dissection of the Steelers pass defense continues with a first down reception on 2nd down to David Johnson. On the flipside, their running game is not able to do anything. They will have trouble holding on to any kind of lead later in the game.

Watson fired one to Darren Fells on 2nd down, but Devin Bush excellent in coverage fighting his arm through the ball and knocking it incomplete. 3rd down and 9 and Watson was nearly sacked by two different Steelers. They fail to bring him down and he steps up to pickup the first down. 1st and goal on the 1 yard line. An easy bounce for David Johnson to the outside untouched for the touchdown. Chris Wormley and Alex Highsmith in on that side. 14-3 Texans.

4 explosive plays already allowed by the #Steelers defense — Steelers Depot 🏆👑 (@Steelersdepot) September 27, 2020

The Steelers go with back to back plays to Anthony McFarland Jr. The first, a drop. The second, a nice 1st down catch and run for the rookie. Another quick 1st down pickup on the next play to Vance McDonald. The Steelers offense showing some signs of life.

3rd and short for the Steelers around the opposing 30 yard line. Benny Snell carries up the middle and the official looks to be spotting it right at the marker. It looks like he got just enough on the 2nd effort to get the first down. Would have been nice if they let him do that earlier in the game rather than Jaylen Samuels on the opening drive.

Eric Ebron across the middle on 1st down for a nice pickup. He was brought down around the 13 yard line.

The Steelers go with some misdirection on 1st down. A nice reverse to Diontae Johnson. Ben Roethlisberger throwing the lead block and the Steelers are at 1st and goal on the 1 yard line for the Steelers.

Derek Watt in at fullback on the 1 yard line. Benny Snell gets stuffed at the goal line. On 2nd down, same formation. Ben Roethlisberger throws the ball away – no receiver in the area. Intentional grounding, 3rd and 10 from about the 10 yard line.

Ben Roesthlisberger to Eric Ebron in the back right corner of the end zone. Touchdown Steelers. 14-10 Texans.

This is why the Steelers signed Eric Ebron. Red zone weapon. Great throw and catch. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/fVYGWvjyie — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) September 27, 2020

73 net rushing yards for the #Steelers already — Steelers Depot 🏆👑 (@Steelersdepot) September 27, 2020

A nice sack on DeShaun Watson. Multiple Steelers were there. Hilton flushed him out of the pocket, while Dupree and Watt ultimately brought him down. A little dump off on 3rd down and a quick 3-and-out for the Texans.

#Steelers WR Diontae Johnson is being evaluated for a possible concussion and his return is questionable. — Steelers Depot 🏆👑 (@Steelersdepot) September 27, 2020

Ray-Ray McCloud back receiving the punt in Diontae Johnson’s absence. He catches and returns to about the 30 yard line. Ben Roethlisberger and the offense have 2:38 to work with here at the end of the half. The Steelers have had their most success on offense so far this season with Ben Roethlisberger’s no huddle offense. Hopefully they can replicate that success here to exit the half with a lead. They receive in the 2nd half as well, so this could be a turning point of the game.

FB Derek Watt has a hamstring injury. Return is questionable. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 27, 2020

With Derek Watt questionable to return, it is unclear who would play fullback in a pinch. Its possible they just avoid that package all together for the remainder of the game. It didn’t work all that well the first time anyhow.

On 3rd down, Ben hits Juju Smith-Schuster on a quick crosser for the 1st down. The Steelers have about 15 yards to go until the field goal becomes feasible. James Conner gets a large chunk of those yards on the next play, bringing the Steelers to the 39 yard line.

The Steelers offense is finding its rythym in the two minute offense once again as they did in week 1. Several positive plays in a row, and the Steelers find themselves with 1st and 10 on the 26 yard line.

Juju Smith-Schuster (literally) walks into the end zone. The Texans clearly had a miscommunication in the secondary. 17-14 Steelers.

Steelers started 1-4 on third down. Converted their last three. Back on top over Houston, 17-14. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) September 27, 2020

The Texans are threatening here right around the 30 yard line. Watson dissecting the defense with ample time from his linemen. 1st and 10 with 00:35 remaining in the half on the 30 yard line.

Randall Cobb picks up the 1st down. 00:28 remaining. No timeouts remaining for the Texans.

DeShaun Watson to Will Fuller for the touchdown over Steven Nelson. An excellent placement by Watson where Nelson didn’t have a shot to defend it. 21-17 Texans.