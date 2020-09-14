2020 Week 1 Steelers Vs Giants Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers begin their season tonight, traveling to take on the New York Giants. Pittsburgh returns with Ben Roethlisberger for the first time since Week Two of last year when Roethlisberger was lost for the year following elbow surgery. Pittsburgh dug themselves out of an early season hole, storming back to one point move to 8-5 before dropping their final three games and missing the playoffs.

The Giants are operating under first-year, first-time head coach Joe Judge after New York suffered through a disappointing 4-12 campaign. Daniel Jones enters the year as the full-time starer, surrounded by RB Saquon Barkley, WR Sterling Shepard, and TE Evan Engram. They also boast a tough interior defensive line.

Pittsburgh is 16-2 all-time under Mike Tomlin on Monday night. Their last loss came in 2013 against the Bengals.

Steelers Inactive Players

– QB Joshua Dobbs

– RB Anthony McFarland

– ILB Ulysees Gilbert

– DL Carlos Davis

– TE Zach Gentry

– G David DeCastro

Giants Inactive Players

WR Golden Tate

LB T.J. Brunson

LB Cam Brown

LB Tae Crowder

G Shane Lemieux

T Jackson Barton

DE RJ McIntosh

The Pittsburgh Steelers take the field:

The Steelers won the coin toss and will defer. The Steelers defense will get a chance to set the tone early.

The kickoff went out of the back of the endzone, so the Giants will start with the ball on the 25 yard line.

The first play is a quick crosser to Sterling Shephard over the middle for a first down. The very next play, Saquon Barkley is swallowed up in the backfield by Vince Williams. After a drop on 2nd down, the Giants are up with 3rd and 11.

Sterling Shephard comes up big on 3rd down with a catch in the soft spot of the zone.

The Steelers get another big tackle for loss on a Saquon Barkley run and stop the Giants short of the 1st down. The Giants lined up as if they were going for the 1st down, but a delay of game penalty will force them to punt.

The punt was fumbled by Diontae Johnson after calling for a fair catch. The call on the field is that the Giants recover the punt. The Giants have the ball with goal to go. The Steelers goal line defense will get their first opportunity of the season.

Bud Dupree and TJ Watt came around the edge and sandwiched Daniel Jones for a very near strip-sack. Ultimately, the Giants will have to settle for a field goal. Very good goal-line defense on the first attempt.

The Giants get on the scoreboard first with a field goal. 3-0 Giants.

The Giants kick off with Ray-Ray McCloud back to receive. The ball went out of the back of the endzone for a touchback. Here comes Ben Roethlisberger and the offense.

The first offensive play of the season was not a Ben Roethlisberger deep shot, as many anticipated, but rather a James Conner run up the middle for 2. The Steelers look to establish the run with the first 2 plays to James Conner. On 3rd down, Ben Roethlisberger is nearly sacked and tosses the ball away. The Steelers will punt.

So far at least, nothing all that creative from the “scripted” plays at the beginning of a game. Run, run, pass resulting in a quick three-and-out.

Bud Dupree explodes into the backfield for a big tackle for loss on Saquon Barkley bringing up 3rd down with 14 to go. The Giants expect the pass rush and go for a quick screen to Barkley. He is brought down for a small gain, bringing up another punt. Diontae Johnson secures the punt this time around.

The first play of the drive is yet another rushing attempt by James Conner. The Steelers sure seem committed to Art Rooney II’s call to improve the running game.

The first Ben Roethlisberger completion of the season is a first down on 3rd and 6 to Juju Smith-Schuster. He looked to limp a little getting up, but its his first time taking an NFL hit in over a year.

Maurkice Pouncey continues his struggles with the low snaps on 2nd down, with an incompletion to follow.

On 3rd down, Ben Roethlisberger took his first big shot downfield, completed to Chase Claypool with an excellent toe drag in double coverage along the sideline. What a first catch for the rookie.

Heck of a first catch by Chase Claypool. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/IH9tlTkSdi — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) September 14, 2020

Benny Snell has his first nice run of the season, shaking one tackler and taking the ball just shy of the first down. James Conner, who was lined up as a wideout, gets the first down reception. James Conner is seeing a lot of action early.

On 3rd down with 9 to go, Ben Roethlisberger missed while trying to dump the ball to Benny Snell. Chris Boswell kicked the ball right through the uprights to tie the game at 3-3.

Boswell kicked the ball into the endzone, but the Giants return unit opted to take the touchback. The Steelers defense will get a chance here to continue their excellent play.

A Terrell Edmunds whiff leads to a quick first down for the Giants by way of Darius Slayton 11 yard catch and run. A Tyson Alualu tackle for loss, and an incompletion brought on by Bud Dupree pressure brought up 3rd down and long.

The pass was broken up by Joe Haden on 3rd down, but defensive pass interference will give the Giants a fresh set of downs. The very next play, Daniel Jones with a deep pass over the top of Minkah Fitzpatrick and Steven Nelson. Touchdown, 10-3 Giants.

Steelers usually cut the crosser with the safety coming down, ask the CB to replace deep third. Tough assignment for Haden to get there with how deep Slayton ran the post. https://t.co/4yLU3Vc6v8 — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) September 14, 2020

This time on first down, Ben Roethlisberger attempts a quick pass in the flats to James Conner, but he couldn’t quite get a hold of the ball. Incomplete.

Jaylen Samuels is checking into the game on 3rd down as James Conner is getting his ankle taped up on the sideline. Ben Roethlisberger misses on 3rd down to Vance McDonald – the Steelers will punt.

The first play of the Giants drive, Daniel Jones throws an interception to TJ Watt. Watt dropped into coverage to cover the hook/curl and went up to get the interception.

James Conner is still on the sideline, as Benny Snell gets a nice pickup on first down running around the edge to the right side of the field. The Steelers got to a 3rd and 1 situation, but got called for a delay of game, putting them in a 3rd and 6 situation.

Eric Ebron snared his first reception of the season for a nice 18 yard pickup. 1st down in the redzone!

The first down attempt was tossed out of the back of the end zone by Roethlisberger. Vance McDonald gets a reception on 2nd down to bring up 3rd and 7 in the red zone.

Ben Roethlisberger throws a lob off of his back foot to the left corner of the end zone for a Juju Smith Schuster touchdown. Made possible by an excellent pickup in the backfield by Benny Snell. Chris Boswell, missed the point after attempt. 10-9 Giants.