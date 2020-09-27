2020 NFL Week 3 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, mybookie.ag. If you sign up for a new account now and use the promo code TERRIBLE, they will match your initial deposit dollar for dollar from $100 up to $1000. MyBookie.ag. NEW PLAYERS GET UP TO $1,000 IN FREE PLAY TODAY!!
|Week 3 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|Miami Dolphins at Jacksonville Jaguars 8:20 PM ET (THUR)
|Jaguars -3
|Dolphins +3
|Jaguars -3
|Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Patriots -5.5
|Patriots -5.5
|Patriots -5.5
|Los Angeles Rams at Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bills -2
|Rams +2
|Rams +2
|San Francisco 49ers at New York Giants 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Giants +3.5
|Giants +3.5
|49ers -3.5
|Tennessee Titans at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Vikings +3
|Vikings +3
|Titans -3
|Washington Football Team at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Browns -7
|Browns -7
|Browns -7
|Cincinnati Bengals at Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Eagles -4.5
|Eagles -4.5
|Eagles -4.5
|Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Falcons -3.5
|Falcons -3.5
|Falcons -3.5
|New York Jets at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Colts -11.5
|Jets +11.5
|Colts -11.5
|Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Chargers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Chargers -6.5
|Chargers -6.5
|Chargers -6.5
|Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Cardinals -6
|Lions +6
|Cardinals -6
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Denver Broncos 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Broncos +6
|Buccaneers -6
|Buccaneers -6
|Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Seahawks -5.5
|Seahawks -5.5
|Cowboys +5.5
|Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|Saints -3
|Packers +3
|Packers +3
|Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens 8:15 PM ET (MON)
|Ravens -3.5
|Chiefs +3.5
|Ravens -3.5
|Houston Texans at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Steelers -4
|Texans +4
|Texans +4
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Steelers 23-20
|Texans 24-23
|Week 2 Results
|7-9
|9-7
|2020 Results
|15-16-1
|17-14-1
