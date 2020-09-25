The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Texans Preview, News, Coordinator Comments, Week 3 Picks, Listener Emails & More

Season 11, Episode 21 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers and that includes recapping the latest transactions as well as the team’s Thursday injury report.

Steelers coordinators Keith Butler and Randy Fichtner both talked to the media on Thursday and Alex and I recap all that they had to say that was noteworthy. We once again discuss the Sunday touchdown scored by Denver Broncos tight end Noah Fant in light of the new information that Butler provided. We also discuss whether or not fullback Derek Watt will see more playing time on offense on Sunday against the Houston Texans.

The Steelers will host the Texans on Sunday at Heinz Field so Alex and I preview that game. We look at both sides of the ball for both teams and the key matchups and schemes we expect to see. We spend a lot of time getting you ready for this AFC contest.

As usual, Alex and I spend the last bit of this Friday show picking this weekend’s NFL games against the spread and that includes the Steelers Sunday game against the Texans.

We close out this Friday podcast episode by answering several more emails we’ve received from listeners.

