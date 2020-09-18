2020 NFL Week 2: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday to yinz and welcome to week 2 of the 2020 NFL season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers took care of business on Monday night and on Sunday they’ll look to move to 2-0 on the season at home against the Denver Broncos. It’s a game the Steelers are expected to win.

One of the highlights of Sunday’s game against the Broncos is that rookie guard Kevin Dotson is expected to make his first NFL start with David DeCastro and Stefen Wisniewski both currently sidelined with injuries. Dotson could very well become a fixture for many years to come on the offensive line starting in 2021.

As usual, I have five questions for yinz to answer ahead of Sunday’s kickoff between the Steelers and Broncos and there is money to be won by the person who manages to do so the best. The great David Orochena is handling all the scoring of this weekly and season-long contest so what he says goes. He has more at the bottom of this post. It’s easy to win. Just answer the five questions every Friday night in the comments to get points and be nice to each other. That’s it. That’s the contest.

First winner of the weekly prize is David Lammers.

Have a safe and happy weekend!

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – Over/under 281.5 passing yards for Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger against the Broncos on Sunday?

2 – Over/under 2.5 receptions for Steelers tight end Eric Ebron on Sunday against the Broncos?

3 – Over/under 71.5 yards receiving for Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on Sunday against the Broncos?

4 – Name the player who will score the Steelers last touchdown on Sunday against the Broncos.

5 – True or false: Mike Tomlin will win a challenge on Sunday against the Broncos.

Tiebreaker: How many total points will be scored in the Steelers-Broncos game?

Recap of 2020 NFL Week 17 Friday Night 5 Questions

Here is the first recap for the regular season Friday Night Five Questions contest. Answering every week increases your opportunity to win the $25 weekly prize plus you accumulate more points for the end of season contest.

Question 1: Chase Claypool caught a sideline pass that was a beauty. He caught another to put him over 1.5 catches and even ran for a first down on a fourth down play to put the Steelers in the victory formation. 78% of Steelers Depot respondents pegged this question.

Question 2: James Conner left the game with an ankle injury early in the second quarter. He gained nine yards on six rush attempts. Conner finished well under 68.5 rushing yards, but he did manage to outgain Saquon Barkley who gained six yards on the ground after 15 attempts. Just under 17% of respondents got this right.

Question 3: Mike Tomlin left Anthony McFarland on the inactive list so there was no chance for him to be on the field for at least one offensive snap. Let’s see if he gets a helmet against Denver. Just over 39% received a point for this question.

Question 4: Eric Ebron caught one pass for 18 yards. Another pass bounced off his hands. Randy Fichtner did not include the tight ends heavily in their passing attack against the Giants. Ben Roethlisberger targeted Ebron and Vance McDonald just four times. They combined for two receptions. Just under 39% said Ebron would not have three or more receptions against the Giants.

Question 5: JuJu Smith-Schuster scored the Steelers first touchdown of the 2020 regular season. Respondents named 12 players including JuJu (21%). James Conner received the most with 37% of the tally. Respondent NplusN gave the single nomination James Washington received. Washington bullishly scored the second touchdown of the season.

Tiebreaker: The Steelers and Giants scored 42 combined points. The winner won outright based on responses to the five questions, so the tiebreaker did not come into play. However, BurghBoy412, Johnny Loose, and Ratsotex pegged it. Impressive job.

No one hit the five-point weekly bonus this week. The five questions were deceptively tough. Our weekly contest winner just missed the cut by one question.

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Claypool O/U 1.5 catches Conner O/U 68.5 Rushing Yards McFarland 1 snap on offense Ebron 3+ Receptions 1st Steelers TD scored by: SD Consensus OVER OVER TRUE YES CONNER Correct Answers OVER UNDER FALSE NO JUJU

And we’re off ….

David Lammers beats the pack out of the gate for sole possession of first place with five points. He collects $25 heading into week 2. Contact me so I can transfer your winnings via PayPal. My twitter is @subBurgher.

A pack of 22 respondents follow just behind with four points. It is not a sprint. 16 more weeks to go in this race. Who is going to win, place or show? Are they already on the initial leaderboard or will someone way back in the pack surge forward? Stay tuned.

Initial 2020 Regular Season leaderboard