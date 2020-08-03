Watch: Why Daniel McCullers Can’t Be The Steelers Starting Nose Tackle

Welcome back to the film room. Today, we’re looking at the Steelers’ one-gapping, run-stunting front and why Daniel McCullers’ skillset doesn’t fit. It leads to our conclusion McCullers can’t be the team’s starting nose tackle in 2020. We compare and contrast the scheme with Javon Hargrave and McCullers to highlight how limiting Big Dan would be.

As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below. Thanks for watching.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad free version