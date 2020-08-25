Watch: The Depot 180 – August 25th – Episode 52

Episode 52 – August 25th, 2020

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180”. Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick 3 minute update.

Between routine days off and injuries, the wide receiver room has been short staffed the last couple days. This has allowed a few young playmakers to get repetitions in practice. I discuss which players have impressed. I also talk about Ben Roethlisberger opening up about his elbow injury and Steelers scouting legend, Bill Nunn, being named a finalist to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad free version