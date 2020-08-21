Steelers Sign WR Ray-Ray McCloud, Waive WR Saeed Blacknall

The Pittsburgh Steelers made the signing of free agent wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud official Friday morning and also announced the reciprocal move.

In addition to signing McCloud on Friday the Steelers waived wide receiver Saeed Blacknall in a corresponding move.

As mentioned in the Thursday post, McCloud is former 2018 sixth-round draft pick of the Buffalo Bills. Last season he served as a special teams player for six games with the Carolina Panthers before being waived by them in October. He then finished out the 2019 season on the Bills practice squad. He has dressed for 16 total games in his first two NFL seasons and has 5 career NFL receptions for 36 yards to date.

As for Blacknall, a Penn State product, he had been on the roster since the middle of April. He entered the NFL originally as an undrafted free agent with the Oakland Raiders in 2018 and had played for the Los Angeles Wildcats of the XFL most recently. In his three games played in with the Wildcats, Blacknall caught four passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns.