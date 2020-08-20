Report: Steelers Are Signing WR Ray-Ray McCloud

The Pittsburgh Steelers brought in free agent wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud for a tryout a few days ago and it appears as though they liked what they saw out of the Clemson product. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Steelers are signing McCloud.

The #Steelers are signing WR Ray-Ray McCloud, source said. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 20, 2020

McCloud, a former sixth-round draft pick out of Clemson, has dressed for 16 total games in his first two NFL seasons in addition to spending time on the Buffalo Bills practice squad last season. He has 5 career NFL receptions for 36 yards to date.

At the 2018 scouting combine, McCloud measured in at 5094, 190-pounds and he ran his 40-yard-dash in 4.53-seconds. He did 13 reps on the bench at the combine and posted a vertical jump of 34.5-inches and a broad jump of 9’5″.

In his three seasons at Clemson, McCloud caught 127 passes for 1,226 yards and 4 touchdowns. He also returned 50 punts 485 yards and a touchdown in college in addition to 8 kickoffs for 235 yards.

McCloud served as a return specialist for the Carolina Panthers for six games in 2019 before being waived by the team in October. He then re-joined the Bills shortly thereafter and spent time on their practice squad for the remainder of the season. The Bills waived McCloud on July 27.

For his NFL career as a returner, McCloud has 14 punt returns for 102 yards and 9 kickoff returns for 192 yards. He’s muffed a few punts, however and fumbled a few times.

It’s unclear as to what kind of reciprocal move the Steelers will make to accommodate McCloud on the 80-man roster and the team has yet to make the signing official.