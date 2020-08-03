Steelers Make Signing Of S Curtis Riley Official

It’s been a few days but the Pittsburgh Steelers now finally have safety Curtis Riley under contract. The team announced the signing of Riley Monday morning.

Riley ha signed a one-year contract with the Steelers and it’s likely a minimum salary befit deal.

Riley, who played his college football at Fresno State, went undrafted in 2015 and initially signed as a free agent with the Tennessee Titans. After three seasons with the Titans, Riley signed a one-year contract with the New York Giants in 2018 and started all 16 games for them that season. In 2019, Riley signed a one-year contract with the Raiders and played in all 16 games with them.

The addition of Riley gives the Steelers a little bit of experienced depth at the free safety position behind starter Minkah Fitzpatrick and especially after the team waived rookie undrafted safety Tyree Kinnel on Sunday. The other safeties on the roster other than Riley and Fitzpatrick are Terrell Edmunds, Marcus Allen, Jordan Dangerfield, John Battle and rookie draft pick Antoine Brooks Jr.

After signing Riley on Monday the Steelers active roster sits at 80 players. The team has four more players, running back Jaylen Samuels, wide receiver James Washington, cornerback Justin Layne and defensive back Arrion Springs on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.