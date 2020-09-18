Steelers Sign S John Battle To Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers have rounded out their practice squad, signing safety John Battle, the team announced a few minutes ago.

John Battle has been added to the practice squad (DB – Louisiana State) — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 18, 2020

Battle was signed from the folded-XFL to a futures contract early in the offseason. He was carried through training camp before being released at cutdowns, losing out on a practice squad spot to veteran Curtis Riley. Riley was poached by the Arizona Cardinals earlier this week.

Adding Battle gives the Steelers a complete, 16 man practice squad for the rest of the week.

Listed at 6’2 206, he was a three-year starter at LSU, making 28 total starts, 143 tackles, and five interceptions. Questionable athleticism, including a 4.67 40, caused him to go undrafted. He was initially signed by the New York Jets and also has spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.