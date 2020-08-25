Listen: Breaking Down Steelers Training Camp And 2020 Expectations

Quick Pittsburgh Steelers training camp preview and review for you guys to listen to today. Was happy to join the guys on the Yinz & Y’all podcast to weigh in on what’s happening over at Heinz Field this summer and what to expect during the 2020 season.

Throughout our conversation, we discuss Ben Roethlisberger’s health and outlook, what player other than Ben they can’t afford to lose, and the kind of impact rookies Chase Claypool and Alex Highsmith could make. This interview was recorded last week so it’s slightly dated but with us not at camp this year, our evaluation hasn’t changed terribly much.

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. And as always, appreciate you listening.