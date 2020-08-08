Eric Ebron On Playing In Pittsburgh: ‘I Love This Team’

It’s safe to say Eric Ebron is thrilled to be a Steeler. After his first real week with the team in Pittsburgh, not just Zoom meetings scattered around the country, Ebron tweeted his feelings about wearing black and gold.

First week in the books‼️ gotta admit I love this team.. big ben looks amazing.. teammates cooler than the other side of the pillow‼️ #SteelerNation — Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) August 7, 2020

Of course, Ebron’s in the honeymoon phase and him saying nice things about the organization – though probably true – isn’t exactly Earth-shattering news. But he’s far from the first fresh face to feel the Steelers’ organization is different than others.

The feeling seems mutual, too. Over the past week, Mike Tomlin and Ben Roethlisberger have talked up his potential impact.

Here’s what Tomlin had to say.

“We are excited about acquiring him and adding him to our offensive mix. He’s a talented guy with a unique skillset for his position. We’re excited about carving out a role and highlighting those talents.”

And Roethlisberger’s comments in context of having McDonald and Ebron on the field.

“I think having both those guys as playmakers on the field at the same time can create some matchup problems for a defense…you kind of can dictate what the defense does or gives you in terms of personnel.”

Roethilsberger invited Ebron over to his house during the offseason, helping to make up for lost time without normal OTAs and minicamp.

Now the hope is his production matches his excitement for being part of the team. Ebron will look to aid in turning around a red zone offense which ranked dead last in football a year ago. Much of that had to do with quarterback woes but Ebron is a proven red zone threat who dominated inside the 20 two seasons ago with the Colts. Couple him with hopefully a more productive McDonald and 2nd round pick Chase Claypool, whose already eyeing the red zone as a place to make an impact, and the Steelers should rebound much closer to 2018 levels, where they finished tops in football.