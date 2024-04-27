‘Religious About My Maintenance:’ Payton Wilson Confident He’ll Stay Healthy, Become Top NFL Linebacker

Payton Wilson’s college seasons essentially went one of two ways. Either he stayed healthy the entire year and was one of the college football’s most productive players. Or he spent the season rehabbing and watching his teammates practice. Wilson’s checkered medical history is seemingly the reason why he fell to the end of the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft when he was viewed as a top-50 talent, the 41st-ranked player on NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah’s Big Board.

But that didn’t stop the Steelers from taking him. And even though teams and doctors are concerned about his longevity, Wilson isn’t going to spend time dwelling on those fears. Speaking with reporters on a conference call via 93.7 The Fan, after becoming Pittsburgh’s pick, Wilson says he has the right plan to stay on the field and out of the trainer’s room.

“If I’m able to stay healthy, which I plan on doing, that’s kind of just the way I live my life now,” he told reporters. “Just very religious about my maintenance programs and my nutrition, [so] that I can be one of the best linebackers in the NFL.”

We’ve outlined Wilson’s medical history in our scouting report. Twice, he’s torn his ACL (once in high school, once in college) and he’s had at least three shoulder surgeries, all taking place in college. But he’s been healthy the last two years and turned into one of college football’s most dynamic linebackers, proving he is capable of staying upright. And when he does, there wasn’t a linebacker in this year’s class who had better tape.

Knowing how much time he’s spent on the sidelines, hoping for the chance to play again, Wilson’s mentality is one of going full-tilt and treating every play seriously.

“I play with my hair on fire and I think that’s truly because of what I’ve been through,” he said. “Really understanding that you can’t take this game for granted because no one in the world knows when that last snap’s gonna be.”

For Wilson, there were times where he probably wondered if he had played his last snap. But he battled back, recovered, and become a top linebacker. Though the injuries are concerning, his resolve and perseverance probably endeared himself to the Steelers coaching staff, the team willing to take the gamble on his health.