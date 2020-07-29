Watch: The Depot 180 – July 28th – Episode 44

Episode 44 – July 28th, 2020

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180”. Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick 3 minute update.

NFL training camps all over the league started today. I discuss the state of sports, and NFL’s positioning in the picture. I also talk about opt out clauses, and the Steelers’ newest running back signing.

