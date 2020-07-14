Watch: The Depot 180 – July 14th – Episode 40

Episode 40 – July 14th, 2020

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180”. Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick 3 minute update.

The NFL and NFLPA are at a bit of an impasse when it comes to the finer details of a reopening plan, but with training camp set to begin in the coming weeks, it would be reasonable to expect press releases on the matter sooner rather than later. I also discuss Bud Dupree’s long term deal deadline, and a trio of front office promotions.

