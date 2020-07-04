Watch: James Conner Surprises Mother With New House

Several weeks ago,Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner surprised his father with a new truck for Father’s Day. This weekend, however, Conner oneupped himself as he’s now surprised his mother with a new house on the July 4th weekend.

Conner posted a short video on his social media accounts of him gifting the new house to his mother and it’s very touching to watch.

Wile Conner is still playing on his rookie contract, the former third-round draft pick out of Pittsburgh did recently release a new book, ‘Fear Is A Choice.’ He probably got a pretty nice advance on that book from the publisher. Conner is also scheduled to earn $825,000 in 2020, the final year of his rookie contract.

For the last several weeks, Conner and fellow Steelers running back Jaylen Samuels have been training down in South Florida with New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell.

The Steelers are scheduled to report to training camp on July 28.