Steelers Waive TE Christian Scotland-Williamson On Monday

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a surprising transaction on Monday as tight end Christian Scotland-Williamson was waived from the 90-man roster.

Scotland-Williamson had been with the Steelers and on their practice squad the past two seasons as part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway.

Scotland-Williamson, a former English professional rugby player, rose to fame originally after a hit of his went viral on the internet. He played on a very limited basis during the Steelers last two preseasons. He registered just one reception for 5 yards in a 2018 preseason game.

Both of Scotland-Williamson’s parents contracted the coronavirus in England earlier this offseason.

The Steelers don’t have much in the way of deep depth at the tight end position entering training camp so it will be interesting to see if another one is signed to take the roster spot that belonged to Scotland-Williamson.

As of Monday evening, Vance McDonald, Eric Ebron, Zach Gentry and Kevin Rader are the only tight ends on the Steelers roster.

UPDATE (5:26 PM)

Scotland-Williamson has been waived with a Non-Football Injury designation.