Starting Next Season, NFL To Expand Practice Squads One Spot To Include International Player

Starting next season, the NFL will expand the practice squad on each of the 32 NFL teams in order to include one international player. According to a press release from the NFL, this move is “helping to create more opportunities for talented athletes from around the world to be identified and developed in the game of football.”

The NFL currently has the International Player Pathway program, which saw one division participate each year up until this year, with two divisions participating. That program allotted teams an extra player on their practice squad, and the AFC North was a part of the IPP in 2018, with the Steelers adding former rugby player Christian Scotland-Williamson to play tight end. Scotland-Williamson hailed from the United Kingdom.

The IPP has produced notable NFL players like Philadelphia Eagles OT Jordan Mailata, who is from Australia and Las Vegas Raiders and former New England Patriots FB Jakob Johnson from Germany.

This decision will help make football more of a global game, something the league has pushed for with more games in international markets. Games have recently been played in Mexico, England and Germany, with more coming in 2023. The Steelers have talked about potentially playing a game in Ireland, as well as Mexico. Former Steelers OLB LaMarr Woodley and current Steelers OLB Alex Highsmith announced the team’s fourth-round pick, OLB Nick Herbig, from Mexico this year.

Anything that can grow the game and offer opportunities for people who might not otherwise have them is going to be a good move, and I like this from the NFL. Exploring relatively untapped international markets could uncover some pretty good NFL players, as Mailata has proven. Adding a 17th spot to the practice squad is an easy way to potentially find some hidden gems while helping expand football in new markets.

It’s going to be interesting to see if this move can make a real impact in expanding the game and bringing a new wave of talent into the NFL.