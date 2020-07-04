4 Days Until 2020 Training Camp: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday to yinz and I hope this post finds all doing well.

Well. it looks like training caps around the NFL will open up on time next week thanks to the NFL and NFLPA tying up all ends on Friday. Even so, it sounds lie we are still a good threw weeks away from any sort of real practices taking place. Players will have a ramp up period before they begin going through regular practices. There will be no preseason games this year as well.

The pittsburgh Pirates will start their 2020 season Friday night so at least there’s that. The Pittsburgh Penguins won’t be too far behind them as the NHL playoffs will be getting underway soon. While everything is far from normal in this country, at least we are getting sports back underway.

1 – What’s most-likely in store for Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in March of 2021?

a) Contract left alone and 2021 is his final season.

b) Signs another two-year extension in March that results in modest cap savings for 2021.

c) Adds false contract years via faux extension to lower 2021 cap number with understanding of it being final season.

d) Cut before $15 million roster bonus is due.

2 – Which one of these players is most-likely to be on the 2021 Steelers one year from today?

a) Vance McDonald

b) Vince Williams

c) Stefen Wisniewski

3 – Over/Under 24.5 total combined sacks by Steelers outside linebackers in 2020?

4 – Name me one current Steelers player that you guarantee will be on the team’s Week 1 practice squad.

5- Rank these five Steelers wide receivers from an overall quality standpoint:

Saeed Blacknall

Deon Cain

Amara Darboh

Quadree Henderson

Anthony Johnson

Recap of 2020 11 Days to Training Camp Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: 68.75% of Steelers Depot respondents would not consider placing the franchise tag on Bud Dupree in 2021 even if he registered 12 or more sacks. Some pointed out that 120% of hos 2020 tag amount would cost tough decisions elsewhere on the roster.

Question 2: 80% of respondents believe at least one Steelers player will opt out of the 2020 season due to coronavirus concerns.

Question 3: Respondents want Ben Roethlisberger to play if only one preseason game held but not too much. While answers ranged from not playing at all to playing the whole game, most of the responses were from playing just two drives (25%) to playing one half (44%). The NFLPA is pressing the league to play no games. The NFL has countered-proposed playing just one. In any case, the Steelers announced no fans would attend games if any preseason games played.

Question 4: 62.5% of respondents believe Cam Heyward will earn a new money deal averaging at least $17.5 million per year if he signs a contract extension prior to the start of the 2020 regular season.

Question 5: 35% of respondents say they do not use phone apps. Here is a selection of the apps that respondents say they cannot live without right now:

Zoom, a videoconferencing app that has been a way to interact socially from a distance.

Merlin Bird ID, a free application to help identify birds from your camera roll.

Duolingo, a free application to learn languages. It has 38 languages in 95 different courses. It is based in Pittsburgh too!

Discord, a free instant messaging, and VoIP application.

Rever, an application that tracks your motorcycle trips using GPS.

SoFi Investments, an application to make investments or trades in stocks and cryptocurrency.

Tennis Clash, on-line tennis.

YouTube

Bonus Question: A healthy 60% of respondents listen to the Terrible Podcast regularly. Dave and Alex have recently added a live stream on Monday evenings at 7PM eastern standard time to answer your Steelers questions.