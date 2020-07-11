11 Days Until 2020 Training Camp: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday once again to all reading this post and I hope the week has gone well for all.

Well, it still looks like the 2020 NFL regular season is on course to take place with training camps opening across the NFL 11 days from now. The NFL and NFLPA still have several things to hammer out, but those items won’t likely stop the start of training camps from happening.

We had a little news related to the Pittsburgh Steelers this past week and it included the team not being able to come to terms with outside linebacker Bud Dupree on a long-term extension. The way this offseason has gone, this kind of non-news equates to being news. It’s not a huge surprise that Dupree and the Steelers couldn’t agree on an extension, however. Perhaps the bigger news after the deadline passed is that general manager Kevin Colbert did not release a statement on the matter like he did with former running back Le’Veon Bell two years ago this week.

I don’t have much of anything planned this week outside of getting a lot of football book reading done. Maybe I’ll watch one of the movies that was submitted by a few of you recently. As is usually the case for this coming weekend, we’ll continue staying busy attempting to create some interesting content to keep most of yinz entertained.

As usual, I have five questions for yinz to answer these next few days and they are below. Have a safe, happy, and blessed weekend and thank you to everyone who frequented the site since last Friday night.

Peace and love!

1 – Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree will now have to play under the franchise tag in 2020. Should Dupree register 12 or more sacks in 2020, would you greatly consider placing the franchise tag on him again in 2021 at a 120 percent of his 2020 amount?

2 – Will the Steelers have any players opt out of the 2020 season due to coronavirus concerns?

3 – Assuming the NFL settles on playing just ONE preseason game this summer, how much of that one Steelers game would you hope to see quarterback Ben Roethlisberger play?

4 – True or false: Assuming Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward ultimately signs a contract extension prior to the start of the 2020 regular season, the new money average of that deal will $17.5 million or greater.

5 – Name a fairly new phone app that you can’t live without right now.

Bonus – Do you listen to The Terrible Podcast regularly?

Recap of 2020 18 Days to Training Camp Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: With Ben Roethlisberger back from his injury, Steelers Depot respondents are bullish on Diontae Johnson. 47% believe he will lead Steelers receivers with touchdown receptions that are thrown 20 or more yards in the air. JuJu Smith-Schuster and Hames Washington split the remainder of the vote with JuJu favored just ahead of James.

Question 2: Over 70% of respondents believe running back Anthony McFarland Jr. will register more total yards from scrimmage than wide receiver Chase Claypool.

Question 3: Wide receiver Ryan Switzer will be on the Steelers Week 1 roster against the New York Giants according to 82% of respondents. The shortened preseason favors veteran players over newcomers.

Question 4: The consensus among respondents has Cameron Sutton as the defensive player set to become an unrestricted free agent after the season who will be most likely to be re-signed by next July 10. He garnered 65% of the vote. Defensive linemen Tyson Alualu and Chris Wormley evenly split the remainder. Jordan Dangerfield as the caboose with no mentions.

Question 5: Steelers Depot respondents have collected autographs from a variety of celebrities. Here is a list of the last autographs obtained by selected respondents:

Jim Ross, WWE Hall of Fame announcer and a Steelers fan.

Randy Grossman, former Steelers tight end 1974-81.

Mitch Moreland, current Boston Red Sox first baseman.

Terry Bradshaw, former Steelers quarterback 1970-83.

Jerry Rice, former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver 1985-2000.

Hines Ward, former Steelers wide receiver 1998-2011.

Paul Lawrie, professional golfer currently on European Senior Tour.

Vernon Law, former Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher 1950-51 and 1954-67 (gap due to military service during Korean War)

John Stallworth, former Steelers wide receiver 1974-87.

Al “Scoop” Oliver, former Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder 1968-77.

“Downtown” Freddie Brown, former Seattle Supersonics guard 1971-84.

Chase d’Arnaud, former Pittsburgh Pirates utility player 2011-12, 14.

Earvin “Magic” Johnson, former Los Angeles Laker center 1979-91, 96.

Joe Montana, former San Francisco quarterback 1979-92.

Congrats to Chris92021 for winning the new James Conner book compliments of Steelers Depot. Send us your mailing address using the site contact form.