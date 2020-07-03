2020 July 4th Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday to yinz and I hope this past week has gone well for all.

We are now in the month of July and that means NFL training camps are scheduled to get underway in less than four weeks from now. As far as the 2020 NFL preseason is concerned, it looks like it’s now been cut to two weeks and could potentially be wiped out completely. I’m guessing we’ll have a lot to talk about concerning the NFL’s remainder-of-the-offseason plans come next Friday at this same time. It sure sounds like they have quite a bit to put to bed concerning COVID-19 in a very short amount of time.

There wasn't too much to discuss about the Pittsburgh Steelers this past week and that's not a bad thing. Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward did talk to the NFL Network this past week so there was that.

As is usually the case for this part of the offseason, we’ll continue staying busy attempting to create some interesting content to keep most of yinz entertained.

1 – Will any preseason games be played this year?

2 – Will rookie outside linebacker Alex Highsmith play more than 249.5 defensive snaps during the 2020 regular season?

3 – Of the five non-Super Bowl or AFC Championship Game losses that the Steelers have endured under head coach Mike Tomlin, which one would you have liked to see the team have an immediate ‘do-over’ in?

Divisional – January 14, 2018 vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Divisional – January 17, 2016 at Denver Broncos

WildCard – January 3, 2015 vs Baltimore Ravens

WildCard – January 8, 2012 at Denver Broncos

WildCard – January 5, 2008 vs Jacksonville Jaguars

4 – Better stats and all-around play in the next two seasons: Eric Ebron or David Njoku?

5 – How many hot dogs and buns do you think you could eat in ten minutes?

Recap of 2020 Last June Weekend Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: 61% of Steelers Depot respondents would not give up a 2021 sixth round draft pick to sign DT Steve McLendon as a one-year rental for 2020. Most respondents appreciate McLendon but cite his age and question whether losing a draft pick is worth the cost. Replacing Daniel McCullers would soften the cap hit but there is a six-year age difference between McLendon (34) and McCullers (28).

Question 2: Respondents split 50/50 on their belief the NFL will ultimately get all 256 regular season games played in 2020 despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Several commented that they don’t see the NFL giving up $ billions in potential revenue. A couple noted that the Premier League was playing across the pond.

Question 3: Zach Banner will be the Steelers starting right tackle come week 1 of the 2020 regular season according to 67% of respondents. Matt Feiler and Chuks Okorafor evenly split the remainder of the vote. Both Dave Bryan and Alex Kozora stated their belief that Okorafor would be the right tackle on the Terrible Podcast. Let us see who gets it right.

Question 4: Steelers running back James Conner will gain over 999.5 total yards from scrimmage in 2020 according to 70% of respondents. The minority view noted his injury history plus the question of whether the Steelers will play a full 16 game schedule. I hope they do!

Question 5: ILB Vince Williams will play under 624.3 defensive snaps in 2020 according to 65% of respondents. A shorter season, the emergence of Devin Bush, plus more use of just three linebackers in pass defense schemes factored into the responses.

